Dafeamekpor confirms NDC still pursuing election petition involving wife’s constituency

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still pursuing a number of election petition cases in court, including one involving a constituency contested by his wife.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, the Majority Chief Whip confirmed that some disputed parliamentary election results remain before the courts despite recent rulings.

His comments came after discussion around the party’s unsuccessful legal challenge over the Kpandai parliamentary seat at the Supreme Court.

According to him, the NDC has since initiated review proceedings in the matter.

“The Kpandai one, like I indicated, we are back in court and we are on review,” he said.

He noted that the party was also pursuing another election petition linked to a constituency contested by his wife, although he did not provide details about the specific case during the interview.

“Yes, we are actually in court. We are before the High Court,” he disclosed.

Mr Dafeamekpor stressed that election-related legal disputes require restraint and caution from political actors while matters are pending before the judiciary.

“These matters, you don’t talk too much about them. You leave them in the hands of the judges,” he said.

The comments come amid continuing post-election legal battles between Ghana’s major political parties over disputed parliamentary results in some constituencies following the 2024 general elections.

Election petitions have become a recurring feature of Ghana’s electoral process, with political parties increasingly relying on the courts to challenge results they consider contentious.

The NDC leadership has maintained that it remains committed to using legal and constitutional processes to address electoral grievances while awaiting outcomes from the courts.

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