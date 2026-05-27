Bail application filed for detained MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong — Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has disclosed that lawyers for detained Member of Parliament Ohene Kwame Frimpong have successfully filed a bail application in a Dutch court.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, the Majority Chief Whip said Parliament and the government had continued to provide support to the MP following his arrest and detention in Amsterdam.

According to Mr Dafeamekpor, the bail application was filed on Tuesday, and lawyers are seeking an expedited hearing within the week.

“So, the lawyers have successfully filed for his bail today. And so we are praying that they will be given a hearing sometime within the week,” he said.

He indicated that Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Ghana’s ambassador to The Hague had also been coordinating efforts to support the MP.

“The government has also supported. The Foreign Minister has been able to coordinate the work of our ambassador to The Hague to support and offer him every assistance,” he stated.



Mr Frimpong is currently being held in custody in Amsterdam pending proceedings before a Dutch court.

Mr Dafeamekpor said Parliament’s leadership had remained in contact with the family and legal representatives of the MP while monitoring developments in the case.

He further appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm and support the detained legislator and his family.

“We think that he will prevail with the bail application,” he added.

The Majority Chief Whip noted that investigations could continue while the MP enjoys temporary freedom.

“He should have his interim freedom to be able to do his work. He will not evaporate and go anywhere,” he stated.

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