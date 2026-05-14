EXPLAINED: Why Schiphol, not Accra: Unpacking why Ghana’s security agencies were not asked to arrest MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong

An explainer on the legal, political and operational considerations behind the Asante Akyem North MP's detention in the Netherlands.

Let's start from here:

When Parliament confirmed on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, that the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, had been detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, one question quickly outpaced the others on Ghanaian social media and in legal circles: if the United States was behind the action, why was the MP not picked up by Ghanaian security agencies at home, in the way several other Ghanaians wanted by US authorities have been in the past year?

It is a question with no single answer. A combination of legal, political and operational factors plausibly explains why a transit-arrest at a European hub may have been preferred by whoever made the request over the bilateral extradition route under Ghana's Extradition Act, 1960 (Act 22).

What follows is an explainer of those factors, set against what is officially confirmed about the case, what remains in the realm of unconfirmed reporting, and what Mr Frimpong himself and his representatives have said.

It is important to state at the outset that no formal charges against Mr Frimpong have been publicly announced by any prosecuting authority in any jurisdiction at the time of publication. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven otherwise by a competent court.

He has, through a personal social-media video, a lawyer's letter and a statement by his aide, denied the substance of the allegations that have been circulating about him over the past several months.

What is officially confirmed

The Parliament of Ghana, in a statement issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, on 12 May 2026, confirmed that Mr Frimpong had been detained at Schiphol Airport. The statement noted that the Speaker, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, and the leadership of the House were in contact with Ghana's diplomatic mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter.

Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, provided two further pieces of on-the-record clarification. First, he disclosed that, according to information reaching Parliament, the MP was detained on the basis of a warrant issued by the United States, although the contents of the warrant were not yet known to Parliament. Second, he corrected media reports that the MP had been flying to the United States on a Delta Airlines flight, stating that the MP was on a private visit to the United Kingdom on a KLM flight, and that his wife and children reside in London.

Dafeamekpor also assured the public that Mr Frimpong was safe and well, saying "he is well, he is not being maltreated; he is fine, he is just in detention; nothing untoward has happened to him."

Beyond these particulars, no Ghanaian government statement has yet been issued through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Office of the President. No statement has been published by the FBI's National Press Office, the US Department of Justice, or the Netherlands Openbaar Ministerie (Public Prosecution Service).

The allegations as reported — and the denials on record

Multiple Ghanaian news outlets, citing sources within Ghana's law enforcement agencies, have reported that the MP is being investigated in connection with alleged financial crimes, including money laundering and so-called "romance scams" involving an estimated figure of US$32 million.

One media house first reported the law-enforcement-source account; another subsequently reported that the investigation is alleged to be connected to an African restaurant and supermarket business said to have been operated by the MP in Chicago some years ago. Those same reports allege that the FBI is the lead agency and that the inquiry has been running for more than a year as part of a wider international operation.

None of those particulars has been confirmed by any official prosecuting or investigating authority. They are reported here as media accounts attributed to anonymous sources.

Mr Frimpong has, on more than one occasion in the months preceding the detention, publicly rejected the substance of similar allegations.

In or around August 2025, in a video posted to social media, the MP personally rejected reports of his arrest in the United Kingdom and dismissed associated allegations. In the video he played an audio message from a constituent and characterised the celebration of his supposed arrest as politically motivated. He stated that he was unperturbed by allegations of fraud and cocaine smuggling.

On 8 September 2025, his lawyer, Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, issued a letter stating that there were no pending legal proceedings, whether civil or criminal, against his client in any court of competent jurisdiction, in Ghana or outside. Mr Adu-Ameyaw repeated this position on Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem.

On 27 October 2025, his aide, Kelly Mensah, issued a statement saying that the MP had no connection with any travel or visa scheme and had not authorised anybody to carry out such activities, and warning that information being circulated on social media using the MP's name was fraudulent.

Neither Mr Frimpong nor his lawyers had issued a fresh statement responding to the Schiphol detention at the time of publication.

Why not Accra? The factors at play

Against that backdrop, the question of why Ghana's security agencies were not called upon to make the arrest — as they were in the recent extradition cases of Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as "Dada Joe Remix", and the alleged members of "The Enterprise" — admits of several plausible answers. None has been confirmed by the United States or by the Ghanaian government, and the explanation below should be read as analysis of the available options rather than a statement of fact about the decision-makers' actual reasoning.

1. The Act 22 process is paper-heavy and politically visible

Under Section 7(1) of Ghana's Extradition Act, 1960 (Act 22), a request from a foreign government is transmitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ultimately requires the Minister for the Interior to sign an extradition order directing Ghana's security agencies to issue a warrant of arrest.

That is precisely the route by which the warrant against Isaac Oduro Boateng ("Kofi Boat") and three others alleged to be members of "The Enterprise" was issued on 18 March 2025, leading to the August 2025 transfer of three of the suspects to the FBI at Kotoka International Airport. Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa publicly confirmed Ghana's cooperation with that operation.

By contrast, a transit arrest by Dutch authorities at Schiphol, on the basis of a US warrant and an Interpol Red Notice or provisional arrest request, requires no participation by Ghanaian ministers and leaves no paper trail in Accra prior to the event.

For a sitting Member of Parliament sitting with the Majority Caucus, that operational secrecy could have been judged a meaningful advantage by whichever authority initiated the action.

2. The political cost of asking the Ghanaian government to arrest a sitting MP

Although Mr Frimpong is technically an Independent member, he aligns with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus and his vote forms part of the working arithmetic of that side of the House.

Asking the NDC-led government to authorise the arrest of an MP from within its own legislative coalition is a heavier diplomatic ask than authorising the arrest of an apolitical suspect. Whether or not that consideration weighed on the US Government, it is a factor that informed observers would naturally take into account.

3. Parliamentary immunity — narrower in law than in practice

Articles 115 to 123 of the 1992 Constitution provide for the privileges and immunities of Members of Parliament. The most relevant provision for present purposes is Article 117, which provides that civil or criminal process from any court or place out of Parliament shall not be served on, or executed in relation to, the Speaker, a Member or the Clerk to Parliament "while he is on his way to, attending at or returning from, any proceedings of Parliament."

Constitutional commentators, including the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and IMANI Africa's Mr Kofi Bentil, have repeatedly observed that the immunity is qualified, not absolute, and that it does not protect an MP engaged in private or unofficial activity.

The former MP for Asante Akim North, Mr Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is also a lawyer, restated this position in an interview with GhanaWeb on 13 May 2026, observing that "even in Ghana, there is no immunity to wrongdoing or criminal action."

In practice, however, recent years have seen procedural disputes between Parliament and law-enforcement agencies over the proper way to serve criminal process on MPs, most notably in the 2021 standoff over the Member for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, and earlier disputes touching on Members such as Mr Mahama Ayariga and Mr James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court has been invited to interpret Articles 117 and 118 on a writ filed in November 2021. The Speaker, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, has himself stated, both in a 2021 ruling and again on 27 May 2025, that the constitutional immunity is not absolute. Even so, the practical experience of pursuing criminal process against a sitting MP in Ghana has, in several cases, produced delay.

A foreign requesting state weighing its options might reasonably conclude that a transit jurisdiction would deliver a faster, less politically encumbered outcome — without that conclusion implying any deficiency on the part of Ghana's law-enforcement institutions, which have recently demonstrated full cooperation in other high-profile cases.

4. The Netherlands as an extradition partner

The Netherlands and the United States have a long-standing bilateral extradition treaty. Schiphol Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in Europe, sees extensive transit traffic and is routinely used by law-enforcement agencies internationally to interdict persons of interest in transit.

Dutch courts process extradition requests in a comparatively short and predictable timeframe, and proceedings are public. From an operational standpoint, a known travel itinerary that included a Schiphol layover would offer a foreign requesting state a clean point of interception.

5. Ghana's recent extradition cooperation is already well-attested

Over the past twelve months, Ghana has cooperated extensively with US law-enforcement agencies. The May 2025 arrest in Ghana of Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng on a US extradition warrant, the March 2025 warrant against four alleged senior members of "The Enterprise" and the August 2025 transfer of three of them to the FBI at Kotoka International Airport have all been on the record.

Whether or not the US judged that the political optics of yet another arrest on Ghanaian soil — this time of a sitting MP — were worth the cost, it had readily available alternatives.

What happens next

Several developments will determine how this story unfolds in the coming days and weeks. The first appearance of Mr Frimpong before a Dutch court will, under Dutch procedure, generally be a public proceeding, which will reveal the basis on which the Netherlands is holding him.

Whether the United States files, or has already filed, a formal extradition request with The Hague and whether any related indictment in a US federal court is unsealed will clarify the substantive allegations. A formal statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra is widely anticipated, and a statement from Mr Frimpong's lawyers responding directly to the Schiphol detention is also expected.

In the meantime, parliamentary leadership has indicated that diplomatic engagement is intensifying. In a media interview, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, disclosed that the Speaker of Parliament and the Majority Caucus are actively seeking the assistance of international partners, and that engagement with Ghana's diplomatic mission in The Hague is continuing, in order to obtain the full particulars of the warrant on which Mr Frimpong is being held and to secure the necessary consular and legal access to him.

That outreach, Mr Dafeamekpor indicated, is being pursued in parallel with the work of Ghana's mission to the Netherlands, and is intended to clarify the precise legal basis of the detention, the identity of the requesting authority, and the procedural path that the matter will now take in the Dutch courts.

Until those engagements yield further information, the public record on the substance of the case remains limited to the reports of anonymous sources and the prior denials of the MP and his representatives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.