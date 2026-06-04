Africa is rising as a decisive force – Mahama declares at Africa Debate in London

President John Dramani Mahama says Africa is rising not as a passive observer but as a decisive force in shaping the future global economy.

Speaking at the 12th African Debate held at Guildhall in London, President Mahama reiterated that Africa was not merely a participant in the global future; but an architect of it.

The Africa Debate 2026 is being convened and hosted by Invest Africa in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom Government.

President Mahama, who is in London for a five-day high-level visit to the United Kingdom commended the remarkable work by the organisation in building bridges between Africa and global capital, between governments and enterprises, and between opportunity and investment.

He said, he was equally pleased that the engagement follows the successful Ghana Investment Forum, which was held from June 1-2 in London, in collaboration with Ghana’s High Commission in London.

He noted that the forum offered an important opportunity to showcase Ghana’s transformation agenda and their readiness to deepen strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom and the wider global investment community.

He reiterated that trade systems were shifting, geopolitical alliances were evolving, supply chains were being reconfigured, development finance was shrinking and nations were searching for resilience, growth, energy, security, and trusted partners to work with.

“And in the midst of this transition, Africa is rising not as a passive observer but as a decisive force in shaping the future global economy,” President Mahama stated.

He said the theme 2026 Africa Debate: “Redefining Partnerships, Navigating a World in Transition”, demanded more than discussion, demands a new framework for engagement between Africa and the world.

“For too long, Africa was viewed primarily through the lens of aid, crisis and dependency. But that narrative is collapsing under the weight of current reality,” President Mahama said.

“The Africa of today is youthful, dynamic, entrepreneurial, digitally connected, resource rich and increasingly reform oriented.”

He said the African continent possessed vast reserves of critical minerals required for the global energy transition, including cobalt, lithium, manganese, copper, bauxite, and rare earth elements.

The President said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the largest free trade era in the world by a number of participating countries presented unprecedented opportunities for industrialization, manufacturing, and intra-African trade.

“This is not nearly Africa’s future potential; this is Africa’s present reality. Even among global uncertainty, Africa continues to demonstrate resilience and growth.”

As the guest of honour, President Mahama articulated a bold, unambiguous vision for Africa, stating that, while many advanced economies struggled with stagnation, Africa remained one of the world’s fastest growing regions.

“But let me also state clearly Africa does not seek sympathy, Africa seeks partnerships, fair partnerships, strategic partnerships, mutually beneficial partnerships.”

President Mahama said the era in which Africa served merely as a source of raw material for other nations industrialisation must end.

“The future relationship between Africa and the world must be built on value addition, on industrialisation, technology transfer, infrastructure investment, skills development, and a shared prosperity,” he added.

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