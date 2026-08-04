England midfielder Henderson joins Chelsea

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Chelsea on a two-year deal after his contract with Brentford was mutually terminated.

Henderson, 36, captained Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2019-20 and also won the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup twice, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup in his time at Anfield.

In 2023 he moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, before joining Dutch side Ajax in January 2024, and returned to the Premier League with Brentford last summer, making 32 top-flight appearances in 2025-26.

"Given the size of the club, the manager [Xabi Alonso] who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn't turn down," said Henderson.

"For me, it's about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I'm very excited to get going."

Henderson came through the ranks at Sunderland and made his Premier League debut for them as a substitute in a 5-0 loss to Chelsea on 1 November, 2008.

He earned the first of his 91 England caps in 2010 and has played in seven major international competitions, including the final of the European Championship in 2021 as the Three Lions lost on penalties to Italy.

This summer he became the first Englishman to feature in four different World Cups when he came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 victory over Panama.

However, that would be his only appearance of the tournament as he then suffered a broken arm in freak circumstances.

He fell awkwardly after attempting to jump over the advertising hoardings at the side of the pitch following the 3-2 last-16 victory over Mexico, a match he had not played in. He had also earlier received a booking during the game for criticising a decision by the officials when warming up.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season, one point and one place behind Brentford, and failed to qualify for European football.

New boss Xabi Alonso has been busy in the transfer market, with Henderson the 10th player to join the Blues this summer.

Chelsea agreed a club-record £117m deal to sign England midfielder Morgan Rogers, 23, from Aston Villa, 35-year-old England striker Danny Welbeck joined in a reported £5m move from Brighton on Saturday, and Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco arrived on Sunday.

Defender Maxence Lacroix, 26, joined for £52m from Crystal Palace, right-back Marco Palestra, 21, moved from Atalanta for £42m and right-winger Geovany Quenda signed for £40m from Sporting.

The other new additions are 23-year-old striker Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg, left-back Denner, 18, from Corinthians and 17-year-old striker Dastan Satpaev from Kairat Almaty.

In terms of outgoings, Como agreed a deal on Monday worth more than £30m to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

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