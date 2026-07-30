Chelsea sign French defender Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Chelsea have signed defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a deal ​until 2032, the Premier League club ‌said on Thursday.

British media reported that Chelsea paid £52 million ($69.6 million) for the France international.

"Lacroix arrives ​at Chelsea with the reputation of ​being among European football’s most commanding ⁠centre-backs, as well as one of ​the fastest and best aerial defenders in ​the Premier League," the club said in a statement.

The 26-year-old French international made 55 appearances in ​all competitions last season recording three ​goals and three assists as Palace won the UEFA ‌Conference ⁠League.

A product of Sochaux's academy, Lacroix made 28 senior appearances for the French club before joining Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg ​in 2020.

Palace ​signed ⁠Lacroix from Wolfsburg in 2024 for a reported fee of £18 million ($24.09 ​million). He made 98 appearances ​in ⁠all competitions during his two seasons in English football.

Lacroix made three appearances for France ⁠at ​this year's World Cup ​as they finished fourth.

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