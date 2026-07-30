International

Chelsea sign French defender Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Source: Reuters  
  30 July 2026 1:00pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chelsea have signed defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a deal ​until 2032, the Premier League club ‌said on Thursday.

British media reported that Chelsea paid £52 million ($69.6 million) for the France international.

"Lacroix arrives ​at Chelsea with the reputation of ​being among European football’s most commanding ⁠centre-backs, as well as one of ​the fastest and best aerial defenders in ​the Premier League," the club said in a statement.

The 26-year-old French international made 55 appearances in ​all competitions last season recording three ​goals and three assists as Palace won the UEFA ‌Conference ⁠League.

A product of Sochaux's academy, Lacroix made 28 senior appearances for the French club before joining Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg ​in 2020.

Palace ​signed ⁠Lacroix from Wolfsburg in 2024 for a reported fee of £18 million ($24.09 ​million). He made 98 appearances ​in ⁠all competitions during his two seasons in English football.

Lacroix made three appearances for France ⁠at ​this year's World Cup ​as they finished fourth.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group