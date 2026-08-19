Israeli army orders criminal investigation into killing of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in Gaza

The Israeli army has ordered a criminal investigation into the killing in Gaza of five-year-old Hind Rajab, whose death was internationally condemned after a desperate recording of her speaking to paramedics was broadcast around the world.

The Palestinian child was one of seven family members travelling in a vehicle that came under Israeli fire in Gaza City in January 2024.

She initially survived the attack that killed several family members, but her body was recovered days later along with her relatives and two paramedics who had tried to save her in an ambulance.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that "following a review of the findings" and "due to alleged failures in the coordination of the movement of the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance, it has been decided to initiate a criminal investigation of the incident by Military Police Criminal Investigation Division".

This is the first time the IDF has admitted opening fire on the vehicle carrying Hind and her family. Previously the IDF said its initial investigation suggested no Israeli troops had been in the area at the time of the incident.

Hind Rajab's car was hit by Israeli fire as she and her family tried to flee bombing during the war in Gaza.

Several family members were killed, but Hind managed to answer a callback from the helpers at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which lasted hours. Her pleas for someone to rescue her ended when the phone line was cut amid the sound of more gunfire.

The ambulance trying to reach her was also shelled, and the bodies of Hind, her family, and the ambulance crew were all later found.

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