Israel player sent off for goal celebration mimicking gun

Audio By Carbonatix
Israel's Sayed Abu Farhi was sent off for a goal celebration in which he appeared to use the corner flag to mimic shooting a gun in his side's Nations League defeat by Austria.
The 20-year-old Colorado Rapids player equalised before doing the celebration, which earned him a second yellow card.
Football's laws say a player can be booked for a goal celebration that is provocative, derisive, or inflammatory.
It came in a week when Israel's actions in Gaza have made football headlines, with a campaign for the Republic of Ireland to boycott their two upcoming matches.
The home and away games against the Irish are due to take place at neutral venues.
More than 73,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations (UN).
The war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed, and 251 others were taken hostage.
Austria won the game in Linz 3-1 thanks to Romano Schmid's opener and late strikes from Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic.
Latest Stories
-
Policy rate hike ideal, but would hurt businesses amid rising fuel, utility costs – Prof Quartey
1 minute
-
ECG workers hit the streets over PSP, set Sept. 29 for nationwide demo
17 minutes
-
Nigeria, US sign agreement to boost mining investment
32 minutes
-
‘No doubt’ Black Stars will beat Cote d’ivore in Accra – Carlos Quieroz
1 hour
-
Thomas-Asante urges Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars after Cote d’Ivoire defeat
1 hour
-
Hundreds of thousands expected in Paris for Pope’s visit
2 hours
-
Abena Kyei Boakye unveiled as Ambassador for Glow Washing Powder
2 hours
-
105-year-old investigated for crimes at Nazi PoW camp in Germany
3 hours
-
Tesla set to formally roll out Semi electric trucks at Nevada event
3 hours
-
Iran’s president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
3 hours
-
Rolls-Royce signs ‘multi-million’ engine deal
3 hours
-
Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia proud of Best comparison
3 hours
-
Global oil prices could go up further – Prof Quartey backs BoG’s 14% policy rate
3 hours
-
Foreign drug arrests rise under NDC: Stop blaming opposition for your drug mess, joint inspections worked
4 hours
-
Barcelona’s Deco denies interest in Man Utd’s Gabriel
4 hours