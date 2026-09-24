Football

Israel player sent off for goal celebration mimicking gun

Source: BBC  
  24 September 2026 10:30pm
Sayed Abu Farhi joined Colorado Rapids earlier this month from Maccabi Tel Aviv
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Israel's Sayed Abu Farhi was sent off for a goal celebration in which he appeared to use the corner flag to mimic shooting a gun in his side's Nations League defeat by Austria.

The 20-year-old Colorado Rapids player equalised before doing the celebration, which earned him a second yellow card.

Football's laws say a player can be booked for a goal celebration that is provocative, derisive, or inflammatory.

It came in a week when Israel's actions in Gaza have made football headlines, with a campaign for the Republic of Ireland to boycott their two upcoming matches.

The home and away games against the Irish are due to take place at neutral venues.

More than 73,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations (UN).

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed, and 251 others were taken hostage.

Austria won the game in Linz 3-1 thanks to Romano Schmid's opener and late strikes from Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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