Audio By Carbonatix
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said it was up to the United States to choose when the Iran war will end, when asked if the conflict could end by the end of the year.
"But we do not wish to continue. It's America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not," Pezeshkian said, responding to the question in an interview aired on Thursday on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.
Iran's president told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday Tehran would never surrender to US pressure as the two sides have remained far apart on how to end the war.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could "annihilate" Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also suggested an agreement could come soon.
Trump has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war that began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.
US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.
Trump has cited weakening Iran's nuclear capabilities as one of his war objectives.
Iran, which does not have nuclear weapons, denies seeking them. The US is nuclear-armed.
Tehran says it has the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes as a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Latest Stories
-
Thomas-Asante urges Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars after Cote d’Ivoire defeat
3 seconds
-
Hundreds of thousands expected in Paris for Pope’s visit
57 minutes
-
Abena Kyei Boakye unveiled as Ambassador for Glow Washing Powder
58 minutes
-
105-year-old investigated for crimes at Nazi PoW camp in Germany
1 hour
-
Tesla set to formally roll out Semi electric trucks at Nevada event
1 hour
-
Iran’s president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
1 hour
-
Rolls-Royce signs ‘multi-million’ engine deal
2 hours
-
Xi visit to Washington all pomp but little progress so far
3 hours
-
Havertz and Brobbey injured as Netherlands drew with Germany
3 hours
-
Côte d’Ivoire 2-0 Ghana: Sibo earns lowest mark as Boakye takes opportunity – Black Stars ratings
3 hours
-
Manchester United borrow another £90m as debt tops £1.1bn
3 hours
-
UEFA fears Premier League impact on transfer market
3 hours
-
Stance considering autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty ‘could constitute most feasible solution’
4 hours
-
Rapper Macklemore announces ‘Free Palestine’ tour after Ed Sheeran fallout
4 hours
-
Blaming cocaine problem on NACOC’s removal from ports is absurd – Amankwa-Manu
4 hours