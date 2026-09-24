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Tesla set to formally roll out Semi electric trucks at Nevada event

Source: Reuters  
  24 September 2026 11:52pm
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Tesla is set to roll out its Semi trucks late on Thursday at an inauguration of its plant in ​Sparks, Nevada, the EV maker said on its website and ‌social media, almost nine years after CEO Elon Musk unveiled the electric big rigs.

The Semi, designed for long-haul freight with a range of up to 500 miles, was ​first unveiled in 2017 and production was expected to start in ​2019.

The first truck eventually rolled off the high-volume production line ⁠in April and volume production was set to start this year. However, ​Tesla's July shareholder letter said that production of the Semi would begin in ​2026, removing an earlier forecast for volume production this year.

The Semi expands Tesla's market, known for its electric sedans and SUVs, into commercial freight hauliers at a time when diesel prices in the United States have soared to record highs.

Tesla began limited deliveries to customers, including PepsiCo, in the US in late 2022. ‌Delays, ⁠rising competition and reversal in EV policies in the United States have since raised concerns about demand.

Still, Tesla received an order this week for 2,500 Semis from a coalition of the world's largest cargo-owning shippers, including Microsoft and PepsiCo, according to clean transportation nonprofit Catalyst Mobility. That is nearly double the size of the existing US fleet of electric Class 8 trucks, the nonprofit said.

Last month, Swedish freight technology company Einride AB announced a deal to add 500 semi-trucks to its fleet.

Tesla had said the Nevada factory was being set up to run at an annual capacity of up to 50,000 ⁠units. ​Tesla investors and fans online have said they ​expect details on how Tesla plans to ramp up production of Semis, prices, and names ​of major customers.

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