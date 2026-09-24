Havertz and Brobbey injured as Netherlands drew with Germany

Kai Havertz (centre) was replaced by debutant Younes Ebnoutalib after 30 minutes

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz and Sunderland's Brian Brobbey both went off injured as the Netherlands drew with Germany in the Nations League.

Both teams were managed by a new high-profile boss - with ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in charge of his native Germany and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez taking charge of the Dutch.

Felix Nmecha gave Germany the lead from close range in the first half.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo equalised in injury time when he volleyed in a brilliant cross from Ruben van Bommel.

But injuries in the first half could become a major talking point.

Germany's Havertz was caught on the knee by a high boot from Quinten Timber in Amsterdam and had to be replaced.

Netherlands forward Brobbey - off the back off a hat-trick in Sunderland's 5-3 defeat by Manchester City - then appeared to suffer a muscle injury.

Klopp and Xavi were both managing in games for the first time since leaving Liverpool and Barcelona respectively in May 2024.

Germany have named two different squads for this break, with different selections for the first two and the last two games.

Late substitute Van Bommel became the third generation in his family to play for the Netherlands, following father Mark van Bommel and grandfather Bert van Marwijk.

"We have to accept the result," said Klopp. "Even though I badly wanted to win I take the draw.

"I was very, very, very pleased with a lot of the individual performances. Overall, I was very happy with the passion we showed. We can play better and play more football, that's for sure."

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