Technology | Technology

Rolls-Royce signs ‘multi-million’ engine deal

Source: BBC  
  24 September 2026 11:30pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Rolls-Royce has moved forward with a deal to power a new fleet of Airbus long-haul jets for Philippine Airlines.

The FTSE-100 firm will provide 18 engines for nine new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in a deal worth "hundreds of millions of pounds".

The agreement, once finalised, also includes a maintenance package, meaning Rolls-Royce will continue to service and monitor the engines throughout their operational life, officials said.

The government welcomed the deal, saying it would bring "good quality jobs" to the company's Derby base.

The order was first announced as a memorandum of understanding at the Farnborough International Airshow in July.

At the time, Rob Watson, president of civil airspace at Rolls-Royce, said the company was "proud to continue strengthening our long-standing relationship with Philippine Airlines".

While the deal is described as being worth "hundreds of millions", the precise value has not been confirmed.

Airbus designs and manufactures wings for all its commercial aircraft at its Broughton site in North Wales.

Minister for trade Anas Sarwar said: "This news shows British engineering is flying high with world-class innovation that puts our companies at the front of the pack.

"Building these engines and wings brings good quality jobs to Derby and Broughton, and means UK expertise is at the heart of thousands of flights by one of the fastest-growing airlines around the world."

The engine involved, the Trent XWB-97, can operate using a 50% sustainable aviation fuel blend, with plans for it to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel in the future.

This order follows Philippine Airlines's previous order for nine Trent XWB-97-powered Airbus A350-1000 in 2023.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group