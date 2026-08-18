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Tesla prepares for Cybercab launch in August starting with rides to employees

Source: Reuters  
  18 August 2026 2:59am
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Tesla has told employees it is gearing up for a public launch of Cybercab, ​starting with a rollout in Austin, Texas, ‌as soon as this month, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Cybercab, a ​purpose-built autonomous vehicle without pedals or a ​steering wheel, is crucial to Tesla's robotaxi ⁠ambitions, as the company is planning to ​eventually deploy the vehicle for its autonomous ride-hailing ​service.

Here are a few details from the report:

  • Tesla has told staff that it plans to begin the Cybercab rollout ​by offering rides to its employees on ​public roads and then incorporate Cybercabs into its robotaxi service ‌in Austin a few days later, according to the report.
  • The company has been preparing for a launch with steps including test driving, offering employee rides ​on private ​roads, and ⁠conducting training with local first responders in recent weeks, the report said.
  • Tesla ​did not immediately respond to a ​Reuters ⁠request for comment.
  • The company started running tests of the production version of its Cybercab on public ⁠roads ​in June, and production of ​the vehicle is expected to ramp up later this year.

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