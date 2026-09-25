Nigeria, US sign agreement to boost mining investment

Nigeria and the United States have signed a framework agreement aimed at deepening US investment in the West African country's mining sector, Nigeria's solid minerals minister, Dele Alake, said on Thursday.

The agreement, signed in New ​York on Wednesday by Alake and ​US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, ⁠covers geological data, mineral exploration, mineral development ​and processing, infrastructure, and technical capacity building

The deal ​follows Washington's push to strengthen ties with mineral-producing countries and diversify supply chains for critical minerals used ​in technologies such as electric vehicle batteries ​and renewable energy infrastructure

Nigeria estimates its mineral resources are ‌worth ⁠about $700 billion and is seeking to diversify the economy away from oil

"Nigeria cannot remain a source of raw materials while others capture ​most of ​the value. ⁠We want more local processing, quality jobs, stronger skills and greater ​opportunities for Nigerian businesses," Alake said ​in ⁠a statement

Nigeria hopes the partnership will help attract investment into its largely underdeveloped mining industry, ⁠including ​the emerging lithium sector, ​where Chinese companies have been among the most active foreign ​investors

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.