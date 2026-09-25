ECG workers hit the streets over PSP, set Sept. 29 for nationwide demo

The Senior Staff Union (SSU) and Junior Staff Union (JSU) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced plans for a nationwide demonstration against the proposed Private Sector Participation (PSP) in the company.

The unions say the peaceful demonstration will take place across all operational regions on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

This was contained in a directive signed by Christopher Apawu, National Divisional Chairman, and Lucky Larry Agboka, National Divisional Chairman of the Junior Staff Union, on Thursday.

The action will form part of the unions’ ongoing resistance to the PSP arrangement and will culminate in the presentation of a petition to President John Dramani Mahama.

In a directive to all divisional and branch chairpersons, the unions said the petition would be presented to regional ministers in all their operational regions for onward attention.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 8:00am and end at 4:00pm.

In Accra, workers are expected to assemble at the forecourt of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), while in Kumasi, the ECG Regional Office at the Airport Roundabout has been designated as the assembly point.

Workers in other regions are expected to gather at the respective ECG regional offices.

The unions said the proposed routes for the demonstrations would be communicated later.

Participants are expected to return to their respective assembly points after the demonstration for a briefing before dispersing.

The directive forms part of a wider course of action announced by the unions earlier this month over the PSP.

According to the unions, the wearing of red armbands, which began as part of their declared action, will continue until another phase of the action is announced.

The unions said committees would be constituted at both the national and regional levels to organise and coordinate the demonstrations.

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), which is the convener of the demonstration, will lead the exercise.

The unions also said PUWU had formally notified the Inspector General of Police of its intention to organise the demonstration.

They cited Section 1(2) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as the basis for the notification.

The unions said further details on the organisation of the demonstration would be communicated through the relevant committees.

The unions ended the directive with the message: “Solidarity forever.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.