48 dead in Nigeria after consuming drink suspected to contain methanol, authorities say

At least 48 people have died after consuming a locally brewed alcoholic drink in southern Nigeria, sparking a major public health crisis. Officials report that about 100 others are receiving hospital treatment.

The outbreak struck the Odigbo and Irele local government areas in Ondo State. Health authorities estimate that 182 individuals have been affected overall.

The Deadly Toll of Contaminated Alcohol

Investigators suspect the drinks contained lethal levels of methanol. Local communities point to a popular herbal brew known as Monkey Tail.

Traders note that 2 distinct versions exist. One version is considered safe, while the other is dangerous.

Victims describe sudden and catastrophic symptoms. Sola Adebayo, a 32-year-old survivor, shared his experience from a hospital bed.

"I took like two shots, and I went out on Friday. On Saturday, I noticed that I could not see," Adebayo told local TVC News.

Medical experts explain that methanol attacks vital organs almost immediately. Ondo State Health Commissioner Banji Ajaka detailed the rapid decline of victims.

"This thing happened rapidly. Once they consume, depending on the quantity, the kidneys will pack up, the eyes will go, the brain will be damaged," Ajaka told The Associated Press.

Regulatory Failures and Rural Vulnerability

Homemade alcohol remains widely consumed across Nigeria. Africa's most populous nation faces deep economic challenges. Rural residents often turn to affordable local brews due to high costs and weak oversight.

The first fatalities surfaced nearly 2 weeks ago. One local trader who sells the concoction in Odigbo spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of arrest.

Authorities have moved swiftly to hold individuals accountable. Ondo State Police spokesman Abayomi Jimoh announced significant arrests.

15 suspects are currently in custody. This group includes a primary suspect allegedly involved in producing the tainted substances. Police confirm this individual is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Broader Crackdown on Unregulated Substances

The incident highlights chronic safety hazards within Nigeria's informal beverage sector. National regulators are already attempting to curb dangerous drinking habits.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is enforcing a strict nationwide ban. The policy targets alcohol packaged in sachets and small plastic containers. Officials argue these products remain far too accessible to children and young people.

Balancing economic realities with stringent public health enforcement remains critical as communities await the full findings of ongoing police and regulatory inquiries.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.