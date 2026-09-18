I have always disavowed politics of insults, but free speech must be protected – Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he has consistently opposed the politics of insults, but insists that protecting freedom of speech is essential to Ghana’s democracy.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 18, Dr Bawumia reacted to the remand of Techiman-based senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh, describing her arrest and detention as “very worrying” and calling for her release.

“The story of how a Techiman-based nurse and mother of 3 (including a 4-year-old), Salomey Bafoh Awiti, was picked up in the middle of the night by national intelligence officers and has been remanded for two weeks on suspicion that she is abetting the publication of false news is very worrying to read,” he wrote.

Bafoh, 40, was remanded into police custody for two weeks after appearing before the Adentan Circuit Court on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, specifically the alleged publication and circulation of false news, contrary to Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the prosecution, Bafoh allegedly acted as a liaison for UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”, by recruiting others to redistribute videos produced by Kodua.

Investigators further allege that Kodua, who is currently outside Ghana and listed as being at large, transferred money from the United Kingdom to Bafoh to support the alleged distribution activities, with portions of the funds distributed to other individuals.

The prosecution also alleges that some of the videos contained offensive and inflammatory statements capable of provoking violence, including an alleged threat to overthrow the government and burn Ghana. The allegations have not been proven in court.

‘Ideas won’t come from insults’

While condemning abusive political discourse, Dr Bawumia said disagreement should never justify the suppression of free expression.

“I have always disavowed a politics of insults and will remind all in the political space of the need to be decorous. The ideas we need to transform our nation won’t come from insults,” he said.

“But I also remind the NDC government that any infringement on the right to free speech pushes our democracy backwards. Free speech, as unpalatable as it may be sometimes, is the foundation of our democracy.”

The former Vice-President also said Ghana’s intelligence agencies should not be used to pursue citizens over insults directed at the President or other public officials.

Read Also: Senior nursing officer remanded for 2 weeks over alleged links to ‘Ghana Jollof’ TikTok Account

“I can assure Ghanaians that when given the opportunity, our intelligence agencies will not be reduced to chasing citizens for insulting the President or anyone else,” he stated.

Alleges selective enforcement

Dr Bawumia further accused the government of applying the law selectively, arguing that some people make insulting remarks without consequence while others face prosecution because of the targets of their comments.

“Some citizens can insult and walk freely, and others are jailed because the government doesn’t like the target of their insults,” he wrote.

He concluded by calling for the release of Bafoh and others facing similar prosecutions.

“Please release Salomey Bafoh Awiti and others who have been similarly charged and jailed.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.