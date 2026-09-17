Senior nursing officer remanded for 2 weeks over alleged links to ‘Ghana Jollof’ TikTok Account

A Senior Nursing Officer, Salomey Awity Baffoe, has been remanded into custody for two weeks by the Adenta Circuit Court 1 in Accra over allegations that she operates the controversial TikTok account, "Ghana Jollof," which has been critical of government officials.

The court's decision follows her arrest in connection with investigations into individuals allegedly linked to the social media account.

Salomey Baffoe, 40, was arrested in a midnight raid on Sunday, September 13, at her home in Hansua, Techiman Municipality in the Bono East Region.

According to her brother, Antwi Francis, three individuals- two men and one woman dressed in black uniforms and claiming to be National Security operatives stormed the residence at approximately 11:30 PM.

"They didn't show us any warrant. They didn't state the grounds for arrest. They just told me they were taking my sister to the regional command," Antwi recounted.

Her mother, who lives in Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency, received a distressing phone call from a man identifying himself as being with the Jema BNI, who alleged that her daughter was "Ghana Jollof."

The elderly woman, in tears, appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene.

"I am begging President Mahama; please, help me. I don't know where my daughter is. I don't know if she has eaten. I don't know if she is alive. Please, bring her back to me," she pleaded.

Background

Days before her arrest, Salomey Baffoe had taken to social media to deny any connection to the "Ghana Jollof" account.

In a video obtained by MyJoyOnline, she urged the public to disregard what she described as false claims about her identity.

"I want to urge the public to ignore the lies being spread about me. I am not Ghana Jollof. I am a mother. I am a trader. I have nothing to do with that account. Please, let me live my life in peace," she said.

Two days later, she was arrested.

The Ghana Jollof Response: "You Arrested the Wrong Person"

In a dramatic twist, the "Ghana Jollof" account itself released a video shortly after Salomey's arrest, mocking security operatives for detaining the wrong person.

"You people are fools. You arrested the wrong person. Salomey Baffoe is not Ghana Jollof. I am Ghana Jollof. You think you can silence me by arresting an innocent woman? You are wasting your time," the distorted voice in the video declared.

The video, which has since gone viral, appeared to confirm the family's insistence that Salomey was not the person behind the account.

Official Silence

Checks by MyJoyOnline with the Bono East Regional Police Command and Regional National Security operatives revealed that they were initially unaware of the arrest.

The family's spokesperson, Abraham Owusu Ansah, insisted that Salomey had no political affiliation and no history of insulting anyone.

"Our family is from Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency. The First Lady is also from this constituency. We have no political party. We are not NDC. We are not NPP. We are just a family trying to survive," he said.

"No member of our family is trained to insult the elderly. The allegations against Salomey cannot be true."

Lawyer Questions Basis for Detention

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Salomey's lawyer and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, questioned the basis for her continued detention.

"Because you want to arrest Ghana Jollof, you have remanded her for two weeks. Meanwhile, you told the court that Ghana Jollof is in the UK," he said.

The lawyer's argument raises serious questions about the prosecution's case. If authorities themselves informed the court that the person behind the "Ghana Jollof" account is currently in the United Kingdom, on what basis is Salomey Baffoe being held?

Who Is Ghana Jollof?

"Ghana Jollof" is an anonymous TikTok and social media account that has gained notoriety for its relentless and often vulgar criticism of the government, particularly President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

The account uses unprintable words and has posted videos, memes, and commentary that many Ghanaians consider deeply offensive. It has no face. No name. No verified identity.

National Security has reportedly taken a keen interest in unmasking the person behind the account.

But if the authorities themselves believe the real "Ghana Jollof" is in the United Kingdom, why is Salomey Baffoe in custody?

A Family's Plea

As Salomey Baffoe begins her two-week remand, her family continues to appeal for her release.

Her three children wait for their mother. Her elderly mother waits for her daughter. And a nation waits for answers.

"We are begging President Mahama; please, help us. You are a father. You are a husband. Imagine if this was your wife. Imagine if this was your daughter. Please, intervene. Let Salomey come home to her children," said Abraham Owusu Ansah, the family spokesperson.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.