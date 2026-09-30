Judges’ conference forces further adjournment of Salomey Baffoe case to Oct. 5

The case involving senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Baffoe, who is facing an abetment of crime charge in connection with the alleged publication and circulation of false news on social media, has been adjourned to October 5, 2026.

The Accra High Court adjourned the matter on Wednesday, September 30, due to the ongoing Association of Judges and Magistrates Conference.

The latest development means Ms Baffoe, whose application for bail was rejected by the High Court last Thursday, September 24, will remain in custody pending the next hearing.

Last week, the court declined her bail application after the prosecution opposed her release, arguing that she was still needed to assist with ongoing investigations.

The court held that the cyber-related nature of the case presented a real risk of interference with witnesses and investigations if she were released at that stage. It subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.

Ms Baffoe’s lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, had urged the court to grant bail, arguing that his client was presumed innocent and that the prosecution had not provided sufficient grounds to justify her continued detention.

The defence also argued that the charge was a misdemeanour and challenged the suggestion that Ms Baffoe could interfere with investigations if granted bail.

Her lawyers further drew the court’s attention to her personal circumstances as a mother, including the fact that one of her children was preparing to enter Senior High School.

Following the ruling, another member of the defence team, Enoch Afoakwa, questioned the evidential basis for the court’s concern about possible interference.

He argued that the Republic had relied mainly on what he described as “bare depositions” in its affidavit, rather than evidence demonstrating that Ms Baffoe had the ability to interfere with witnesses or the investigation.

The defence has indicated plans to challenge the bail refusal, including through an appeal.

Ms Baffoe, a 40-year-old Senior Nursing Officer from Techiman, was arrested in September and subsequently arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court, where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime, specifically the alleged publication of false news under Sections 20(1) and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The prosecution alleges that she acted as a liaison for UK-based TikTok personality Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”, and assisted in recruiting individuals to redistribute videos produced by her across various social media platforms.

Police also allege that financial transactions between the two women formed part of the arrangement, with Ms Kodua allegedly sending money to Ms Baffoe to facilitate the distribution of the videos.

Investigators further allege that portions of the money were subsequently distributed to others involved in circulating the content.

Police have declared Ms Kodua wanted as investigations continue into the alleged publication of false news, incitement, and offensive conduct linked to the “Ghana Jollof” account.

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