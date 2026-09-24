High Court denies bail application for Salomey Awiti Baffoe

Audio By Carbonatix
The High Court has refused an application for bail filed on behalf of Salomey Awiti Baffoe after the prosecution opposed her release, arguing that she is still needed to assist with ongoing investigations.
Salomey Awiti Baffoe, a 40-year-old Senior Nursing Officer from Techiman, is in court for allegedly abetting the publication of false news.
The charges are tied to the high-profile "Ghana Jollof" TikTok case.
The court, in its ruling on Thursday, September 24, said the investigation is cyber-related and that releasing the accused at this stage presents a real risk of interference with witnesses.
The court subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.
Counsel for the accused, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, had urged the court to grant bail, arguing that his client enjoys the constitutional presumption of innocence and is entitled to bail.
He submitted that the burden was on the prosecution to demonstrate why bail should not be granted, arguing that the State had failed to discharge that burden.
According to counsel, the prosecution had relied on bare depositions without providing sufficient grounds for the court to refuse the application.
He further argued that the charge against his client is a misdemeanour and does not carry the level of gravity that would ordinarily justify a refusal of bail.
The Counsel also challenged any suggestion that the accused could interfere with investigations or witnesses if released, saying the prosecution had presented no evidence to support such a concern.
He further drew the court’s attention to the accused’s personal circumstances, including her responsibility as a mother of minor children.
The Counsel said one of her children is due to enrol in Senior High School but that the accused’s continued detention was affecting the child’s enrolment.
He therefore urged the court to admit his client to bail.
The State, however, opposed the application and asked the court to refuse it.
The prosecution argued that the accused was still required to assist the police with their investigations.
The State also told the court that investigators needed the accused to remain in custody to assist them in tracing a second accused person, identified as “Ghana Jollof”.
In refusing the application, the court noted that the investigation is cyber-related and concluded that the release of the accused at this stage posed a real risk of interference with witnesses.
The court consequently declined to grant bail but ordered the Republic to expedite its investigations.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama demands unconditional return of African artefacts and human remains
5 minutes
-
‘Gov’t doesn’t understand our plight; 8% fare hike is too small’ – Kumasi drivers
5 minutes
-
Court grants two persons bail in alleged GH₵127m cyber theft case
8 minutes
-
Salomey Baffoe bail denied: Cyber-related investigation poses risk of witness interference – High Court
16 minutes
-
Court is being too ‘high-handed’ by keeping Salomey Awiti Baffoe in custody – Criminologist
17 minutes
-
Lawyer for Salomey Baffoe appeals bail refusal, petitions CJ to intervene
21 minutes
-
Washington State delegation explores healthcare partnership with Ghana Medical Trust Fund
25 minutes
-
BoG backs cedi payments for Ghana-China trade
26 minutes
-
EPA shuts down Earl International mining operation at Gbane over environmental breaches
29 minutes
-
GoldBod resumes significant gold shipments, supporting reserves – BoG
32 minutes
-
FX interventions are rules-based, not discretionary-BoG
36 minutes
-
DVLA explains delinquency charges related to expired driver’s licences
44 minutes
-
High Court denies bail application for Salomey Awiti Baffoe
46 minutes
-
GES urges communities to help provide kitchens for school feeding programme
52 minutes
-
Mahama invokes Nkrumah, says Ghana’s freedom must serve Africa
53 minutes