High Court denies bail application for Salomey Awiti Baffoe

The High Court has refused an application for bail filed on behalf of Salomey Awiti Baffoe after the prosecution opposed her release, arguing that she is still needed to assist with ongoing investigations.

Salomey Awiti Baffoe, a 40-year-old Senior Nursing Officer from Techiman, is in court for allegedly abetting the publication of false news.

The charges are tied to the high-profile "Ghana Jollof" TikTok case.

The court, in its ruling on Thursday, September 24, said the investigation is cyber-related and that releasing the accused at this stage presents a real risk of interference with witnesses.

The court subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.

Counsel for the accused, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, had urged the court to grant bail, arguing that his client enjoys the constitutional presumption of innocence and is entitled to bail.

He submitted that the burden was on the prosecution to demonstrate why bail should not be granted, arguing that the State had failed to discharge that burden.

According to counsel, the prosecution had relied on bare depositions without providing sufficient grounds for the court to refuse the application.

He further argued that the charge against his client is a misdemeanour and does not carry the level of gravity that would ordinarily justify a refusal of bail.

The Counsel also challenged any suggestion that the accused could interfere with investigations or witnesses if released, saying the prosecution had presented no evidence to support such a concern.

He further drew the court’s attention to the accused’s personal circumstances, including her responsibility as a mother of minor children.

The Counsel said one of her children is due to enrol in Senior High School but that the accused’s continued detention was affecting the child’s enrolment.

He therefore urged the court to admit his client to bail.

The State, however, opposed the application and asked the court to refuse it.

The prosecution argued that the accused was still required to assist the police with their investigations.

The State also told the court that investigators needed the accused to remain in custody to assist them in tracing a second accused person, identified as “Ghana Jollof”.

In refusing the application, the court noted that the investigation is cyber-related and concluded that the release of the accused at this stage posed a real risk of interference with witnesses.

The court consequently declined to grant bail but ordered the Republic to expedite its investigations.

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