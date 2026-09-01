‘Online pastor’ romance scam cases to be consolidated and moved to High Court

High court

The Attorney-General’s Department has initiated steps to consolidate two separate cases against Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, the self-styled online pastor accused of defrauding women through alleged romance scams, and to have them transferred to the High Court.

When the case was called at the Accra Circuit Court One, an Attorney from the Attorney-General’s Department told the court that the two cases pending before Circuit Courts One and 10 would be consolidated and sent to the High Court.

The Police have also filed their disclosures for the case management conference.

Kwarteng, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, has been jointly charged with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, a Chartered Accountant.

The couple is facing six counts of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences.

Sally is additionally charged with making, producing and possessing obscene material, while Kwarteng faces further charges of defrauding by false pretences, resisting arrest, and making, producing and possessing obscene material.

Both accused persons have denied the charges.

Meanwhile, Sally has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties. She was also ordered to report to the case investigator every Monday and Friday.

The prosecution’s amended facts indicated that the seven complainants included an ambassador and businesswomen.

According to the prosecution, Kwarteng operated an Instagram page, Nana Bonsu Kwarteng, with about 21,000 followers, where he presented himself as a pastor and conducted online services.

It said Sally participated in the services by sharing Scripture verses on the screen and reading the Bible, and was allegedly aware of her husband’s activities.

The prosecution said Kwarteng began communicating with the first complainant, an Instagram follower, in October 2024 and proposed that they become friends.

It said during their relationship, Kwarteng told the woman that God had revealed to him that she was his wife and subsequently promised to marry her. He reportedly visited her family in Nigeria and later told her that he was engaged in a lucrative car-tyre business.

According to the prosecution, Kwarteng subsequently demanded and collected $33,000 from the woman to clear a container of tyres that was allegedly incurring demurrage charges.

He reportedly assured her that the money would be refunded, knowing that she had borrowed it from a business associate.

The prosecution said when the time for repayment came, Kwarteng began avoiding the woman and later threatened to publish her nude videos. He allegedly shared some of the videos with Sally.

It said Kwarteng subsequently used a similar approach with the other six complainants, proposing marriage, visiting their families and collecting various sums of money from them under the pretext of using the funds to clear car tyres.

The prosecution said he collected GH¢25,000 from the second complainant and later demanded and received $4,000, GH¢22,000 and other foreign currencies from some of the other complainants.

It further alleged that Kwarteng secretly recorded intimate photographs and videos of some of the women and used them to threaten and blackmail them when they demanded refunds.

The prosecution said when the complainants began pursuing the accused persons, Kwarteng deactivated his Instagram page while Sally changed hers.

It said the two went into hiding after they became wanted by the Police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Kwarteng and Sally allegedly used part of the money collected from the complainants to celebrate their marriage ceremony in Kumasi on July 18, 2026, the prosecution said.

Two days later, on July 20, intelligence led to their arrest at a hideout. Kwarteng allegedly attempted to escape but was recaptured.

The prosecution said investigations had established that Sally registered a sole proprietorship company in her name, which was allegedly used to create the impression that the couple operated a legitimate business.

It further said investigations had uncovered several secretly recorded sexual videos involving different victims, which Kwarteng allegedly used to blackmail them.

The prosecution said Kwarteng was also facing similar cases being investigated by EOCO and the Nima Police, adding that investigations had revealed that several women had allegedly fallen victim to his activities since 2021.

It said more alleged victims had contacted the Police, while other women had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over Kwarteng’s activities.

Prosecution said investigations were ongoing. The case has been adjourned to September 8, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.