Atta Akyea appears for Adu-Boahene in court after legal vacation concerns

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Lawyer for former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Samuel Atta Akyea, has finally appeared in court as defence counsel in the ongoing trial after previously raising concerns about the decision to continue the case during the legal vacation.
Mr Atta Akyea appeared before the Accra High Court on Tuesday, August 25, to represent Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, as proceedings in the case continued.
His appearance follows an earlier directive by Justice Francis Apangabonu Achibonga, a Court of Appeal judge sitting as an additional High Court judge, giving the accused persons six days to secure legal representation for the continuation of their trial.
The court had warned that if the accused persons failed to secure lawyers, they would be required to personally continue the cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness. It further indicated that should they decline to conduct the cross-examination themselves, the witness would be discharged, paving the way for the trial to proceed.
Mr Atta Akyea had earlier criticised the decision to continue the trial during the legal vacation, describing it as a departure from established judicial practice. Speaking on Joy FM’s *Top Story*, he questioned why the case was being prioritised when other serious criminal matters remained pending before the courts.
He also raised concerns about what he described as selective justice in the handling of cases, citing murder, manslaughter and rape cases which he said had also been left pending.
“So I keep asking this question: What selective justice is the Chief Justice trying to force on us?” he asked.
Mr Atta Akyea said he had come too far in his legal career to allow one case to override established legal practices.
“I believe that I’ve come far. I’m not a little boy in the game for me to use one case to cancel the traditions, the practices, and the statutory provisions of Ghana,” he said.
Despite his objections to the continuation of the proceedings during the legal vacation, Mr Atta Akyea has now appeared to represent the accused persons as the trial proceeds.
Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife are facing criminal charges in connection with alleged financial offences. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are currently on bail.
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