National

Volta Team wins NPA 2026 Welfare Week Quiz championship

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  5 October 2026 7:05am
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The Volta Region has emerged winner of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) 2026 Staff Welfare Week Quiz Competition.

The Volta team, in partnership with the Risk and Consumer Services Directorates, beat teams from the Authority’s other operational regions and departments to claim the top prize.

The week-long Staff Welfare Celebration was held under the theme: “Our People, Our Teamwork and the Spirit That Makes NPA One Family.”

The quiz competition was part of the activities to cap off the celebration and tested participants’ knowledge of Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry and related policy issues.

All nine operational regions of the NPA were paired with various directorates and departments for the competition.

The contest covered the NPA’s legal and regulatory mandate, the Authority's technical directorates, Ghana’s Green Transition Plan, petroleum downstream policy issues, developments in the global oil and gas industry, and current affairs.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), was the Special Guest, while Dr Riverson Oppong of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) served as Quiz Master.

Volta takes top prize

The winning Volta team comprised Seth Doe of the IM&HSE – Volta Office, Emmanuel Ketsi of the Consumer Services Directorate and Ransford Ansah of the Risk Directorate.

They received a cash prize of GH¢30,000 for their performance.

The Bono Region, paired with the Gas Directorate, Administration and Insurance Directorate and the CEO Secretariat, placed second and received GH¢20,000.

The Western Region, together with the Securities and Intelligence Directorate, finished third and took home GH¢10,000.

Praise for winning team

The Volta Regional Manager of the NPA, Prospero Kojo Cyriaano, congratulated the winning team for its diligence and performance.

He encouraged staff in the region to prioritise knowledge of the downstream petroleum industry as part of their professional and personal development.

The Director of the Consumer Services Directorate, Eunice Budu, also commended Eng. Johnson Gbagbo, Head of Department in the Consumer Services Directorate, and Patrick Sam, Head of Department in the Risk Directorate, for their commitment to preparing the team for the competition.

The quiz competition was held at the Moses Asaga Auditorium of the National Petroleum Authority.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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