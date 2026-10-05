One-Week Observation for Mrs Janet Gyasi Boakye

Audio By Carbonatix
The family of the late MRS. JANET GYASI BOAKYE respectfully invites all family, friends and sympathisers to the One-Week Observation in loving memory of our beloved mother, whose kind heart, strength and love for her family will forever remain in our hearts.
Date:
10th October 2026
Venue:
Japan Motors Lakeside K10 Nii Amasa Nikoi Ave GD 091-5039
Contact:
0596626578
0247484757
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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