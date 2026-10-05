One-Week Observation for Mrs Janet Gyasi Boakye

The family of the late MRS. JANET GYASI BOAKYE respectfully invites all family, friends and sympathisers to the One-Week Observation in loving memory of our beloved mother, whose kind heart, strength and love for her family will forever remain in our hearts.

Date:

10th October 2026

Venue:

Japan Motors Lakeside K10 Nii Amasa Nikoi Ave GD 091-5039

Contact:

0596626578

0247484757

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.