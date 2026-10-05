Godwin Mahama declares bid for NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary

Godwin Mahama has formally declared his intention to contest the position of Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledging to strengthen party structures, deepen unity and improve coordination within the region.

Mr Mahama is currently the Deputy Director of Communication of the Greater Accra Youth Wing and a member of the Greater Accra Regional Communication Committee of the party, positions he has held since 2023.

In a declaration of intent dated Monday, October 5, 2026, Mr Mahama said his decision was driven by his commitment to building a stronger and more vibrant NDC in the Greater Accra Region.

“With humility, dedication, and a strong spirit of service, I offer myself to serve, support, and effectively coordinate our collective efforts toward growth, cohesion, and electoral success,” he said.

He previously served on the Greater Accra Regional Youth Working Committee from 2018 to 2022 and contested the position of Greater Accra Regional Secretary in the 2022 Regional Elections.

His political experience also includes serving as a Constituency Youth Aspirant for the Domeabra Obom Constituency in the 2014 elections and as a Branch Executive of the Obom Primary Branch from 2010 to 2014.

Mr Mahama was a member of the John Mahama campaign team during the 2022 flagbearership contest and served on the 2024 campaign team in the Greater Accra Region.

He also worked as a JDM desktop agent during the 2024 election in the Bantama Constituency and served as an election officer in charge of collation for the Domeabra Obom Constituency in the 2016 elections.

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