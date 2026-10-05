Dealing with political and social media insults

Audio By Carbonatix
If you are against social media insults, violent rhetoric and vulgar political speech, don’t play back, don’t watch the TikTok or YouTube videos, don’t re-broadcast or re-publish them on your social media accounts, blogs or media portals.
You all know that the more you engage with this violent and insulting content, the more social media platform algorithms show them to more people and the more those behind such despicable content become popular and are able to monetise their social media accounts. Don’t give oxygen to the fire and turn around to complain about public insults.
I have never watched any of the TikTok videos of any of the people arrested and being prosecuted for alleged insulting and inciting content, including whatever Salomey is alleged to have said about the President and the First Lady.
Let me repeat, the best solution to the canker of political, politically-motivated, monetisation-motivated, likes-motivated violent and insulting content is to treat such content with the contempt they deserve, rather than patronising such content, even if unwittingly.
If you didn’t know, now you do. By watching, sharing, re-publishing or re-broadcasting them, you influence the algorithms to popularise such content. Without your ‘support’, their content and social media accounts won’t last much longer. Don’t invite me to a national conference to discuss how to teach manners to adults. Let there be a total boycott of their content, and leave the rest to the algorithms to silence them!
Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Accra
October 5, 2026
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