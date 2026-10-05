John Boadu can appeal across Ghana’s social groups – Prof Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has expressed confidence in newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, saying he can appeal to people across Ghana’s social and political spectrum.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, 5 October, following the party’s national delegates conference over the weekend, Prof Oquaye defended Mr Boadu’s ability to connect with different groups of voters.

His comments came in response to a question about whether Mr Boadu, widely associated with the party’s grassroots, could help the NPP regain support among middle-class voters.

“We are the party for all classes. We are the party which satisfies all social groups,” Prof. Oquaye said on Super Morning Show on Joy FM.

He argued that the NPP’s appeal extended across social backgrounds, citing its record of social interventions, including school feeding and free secondary education.

Prof Oquaye also praised Mr Boadu’s political experience and progression through the party’s leadership structures.

“John Boadu is an exceptionally gifted political figure,” he said.

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He pointed to Mr Boadu’s experience in organisational and administrative roles, saying his familiarity with the party and its members gave him a strong foundation for the chairmanship.

“So his pedigree was also very, very strong,” Prof Oquaye stated.

He recalled that Mr Boadu had combined organisational and secretarial responsibilities during the period leading to the election that brought Nana Akufo-Addo to power.

Prof Oquaye also acknowledged the strengths of the other contenders, particularly Boakye Agyarko, whom he praised for his understanding of the party’s history and vision.

He said the calibre of the candidates made the contest a difficult choice for delegates.

“In fact, all the people were well-qualified,” he said. “So it was not an easy choice at all.”

Prof Oquaye maintained that Mr Boadu could attract support across different sections of society, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the party.

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