John Boadu is ‘an exceptionally gifted political figure’ – Prof Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, has described newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman John Boadu as an “exceptionally gifted political figure”, citing his long experience and rise through the ranks of the party.

Speaking in an interview on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Monday, October 5, Professor Oquaye said Mr Boadu’s knowledge of the NPP and his experience in different leadership positions made him well suited to lead the party as chairman.

When asked what he made of John Boadu’s election as chairman of the NPP, Professor Oquaye said Mr Boadu understood both the party’s history and the direction it needed to take.

“He knows where we came from. He knows where we intend to go. And he has got a clear vision of how to go,” he said.

Professor Oquaye described Mr Boadu as “very, very brilliant”, saying he made a strong case for himself when he appeared before the NPP Council of Elders.

“When he came before the Council of Elders, he put his case so well across,” Professor Oquaye said.

He also highlighted Mr Boadu’s long career within the NPP, saying that he had risen through several positions, starting from the youth wing before becoming an organiser and later secretary-general of the party.

“John Boadu is an exceptionally gifted political figure, in the sense that he's risen from the ranks from youth organiser to organiser to secretary-general of our party,” he said.

According to Professor Oquaye, Mr Boadu’s experience within the party was another major strength.

He said the former NPP General Secretary had worked with several members of the party in different capacities and had gained a strong understanding of its structures and operations.

“So his pedigree was also very, very strong. He knows the ropes, and he has worked with these people in many, many capacities,” he explained.

Professor Oquaye further recalled Mr Boadu’s contribution during the period leading up to the NPP’s return to power under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said Mr Boadu played multiple roles during a critical period for the party, serving as both secretary and organiser as the NPP worked towards the election that eventually brought Nana Akufo-Addo to power.

“When we had some difficulties at a time when we were working on the election that brought Nana Akufo-Addo to power, John Boadu worked both as the secretary and also the organiser,” Professor Ocquaye said.

“You can imagine, we won, and he continued.”

The former Speaker said the experience had helped strengthen Mr Boadu’s credentials within the party, adding that the other candidates in the contest were also highly qualified.

He said the candidates had demonstrated their commitment to the NPP over many years and understood the party’s political philosophy and its role in Ghana.

“In fact, all the people were well qualified, you know, by virtue of their longevity in the party as well as their knowing the ropes and the conceptualisation of what a party stands for, and for Ghana in particular,” he said.

Professor Oquaye acknowledged that the contest for the chairmanship was therefore not an easy one, describing the race as very close.

“So it was not an easy choice at all, and you could see that the race was very, very close,” he said.

Despite the competitiveness of the election, Professor Ocquaye said the outcome reflected the strength of the NPP’s internal talent and leadership pool.

“But that is the NPP for you. We've got the sons, we've got the daughters,” he added.

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