Armwrestling: The 10-year journey of Ghana Armwrestling from a simple table to global glory

Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder, Ghana Armwrestling Federation (left), and Kofi Adams, Sports Minister

Ten years ago, a dream was born around a simple wood-and-metal table. It was a vision to harness Ghanaian strength, courage and determination, give the sport a structured home and take it onto the world stage.

In 2016, Armwrestling formally entered Ghana’s national sports calendar when the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) earned official recognition as the country’s 40th national sporting federation. The Federation also secured affiliations with the Africa Armwrestling Federation (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), laying the foundation for what would become a remarkable Ghanaian sporting story.

Over the past decade, that initial spark has evolved through three broad phases: building a structured sporting product, developing it into a recognised competitive brand and working towards making it a commercially viable, world-class sport.

From the beginning, the strategy was to build the sport from the grassroots. GAF took Armwrestling to schools, tertiary institutions and communities through outreach initiatives such as Kids Armwrestling, Campus Rumble and the Armwrestling Train, making the sport accessible to young people across the country.

The wooden table became a platform for extraordinary dreams, offering young men and women an arena where strength, skill, technique, discipline and talent could lead to meaningful achievement.

Recognising that sustainable growth requires strong infrastructure, the Federation developed human capital alongside the athletes. GAF established operational structures including the Referees Commission, Coaches Chamber and Athletes Brigade, while training certified national and international referees, technical coaches and administrators to help govern the sport professionally.

The transition from a developmental initiative to a competitive national brand was swift. In 2017, Ghana made its continental mark at the Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, returning with 22 medals.

GAF subsequently hosted the continental championship in Accra, where the national team, the Golden Arms, recorded medal hauls of 88 in 2018, 132 in 2023 and 168 in 2026, according to Federation records.

That success helped establish the Golden Arms as a respected name in African Armwrestling. Standout pullers such as Grace Minta, Mabel Yeboah, Blessed Abeka Nunoo, Alberta Sackey, Edward Asamoah Yamoah, Haruna Tahiru, Godwin Sackey and Daniel Acquah became symbols of grit, resilience and national pride.

These Ghanaian athletes, alongside many others, became the “champions of the table”.

Over the decade, the Golden Arms accumulated a reported 573 international medals, 68 per cent of which were gold, comprising 528 continental championship medals, 41 African Games medals and four world championship medals.

Beyond competitive success, GAF has placed considerable emphasis on gender inclusion across the sport. Female pullers, coaches and administrators have been given opportunities to compete, train and take up leadership responsibilities, contributing to the growing profile of women in Ghanaian strength sports.

The Federation has also sought to make Armwrestling commercially viable by engaging corporate Ghana, state institutions and media organisations across radio, television and digital platforms.

By positioning Armwrestling as both a competitive sport and an entertainment product, GAF has attracted partnerships and created opportunities for athletes, technical officials and other professionals involved in the sport.

This development has been accompanied by increased Ghanaian representation in international administration. Ghanaian officials now hold leadership and committee positions within continental and global Armwrestling structures, while internationally certified Ghanaian referees serve on international panels.

The decade also produced a major milestone with the inclusion of Armwrestling in the African Games on home soil, where Team Ghana secured 41 medals.

Ten years of sacrifice, passion and pulling together have transformed what was once a relatively unknown discipline into an established sporting movement in Ghana. What started with a few dedicated believers around an ordinary table has grown into a national programme with international recognition, a substantial medal record and opportunities for athletes and officials to participate at the highest levels.

This journey would not have been possible without the collective effort of our leadership, board members, corporate partners, technical teams, officials and athletes.

As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our appreciation to the Governing Board and Executive Committee of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, whose strategic foresight, administrative discipline and belief in the potential of lesser-sponsored sports have helped shape the Federation's development.

To our partners and friends, particularly the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR), National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), SES Ghana Ltd, Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Accra Brewery Ltd (ABL), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Stanbic Bank PLC, OmniBSIC Bank, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), T.T. Brothers, Twellium Industries Ltd, Kofata Motors, Brand Surge, Blynkxlivegh Ventures, Awards Centre, our media partners and journalists, and state institutions including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Education Service, we thank you for believing in the power of Armwrestling.

Despite operating in a challenging economic and sporting environment, your financial backing, logistical support and partnerships have contributed significantly to the development of the sport.

Special appreciation goes to Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, Hon. Ussif Mustapha, Maame Efua Houadjeto, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Dr Asare-Bampoe, Dr Okoe Boye, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, ACI Gordon Saah, Mr Isaac Teeteh and the many others who have contributed to the development of our sport.

While an army of believers built this Federation, a few exceptional individuals stood out behind the scenes, giving their time, energy and expertise to keep the engine running. Husseini Akueteh Addy, Nii Otoo Larkyne, Robert Appiah Ameyaw and Kenneth Odeng Adade are among those whose dedication, technical expertise and steady hands have supported athletes and administrative processes over the years.

We celebrate your tireless operational work, tactical support and unyielding presence on the ground. Your contribution has been a cornerstone of the Federation's day-to-day administrative success.

The incredible backroom staff and technical team

To every referee, coach, technical officer, media team member, brand partner, medical handler and secretariat staff member who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes without asking for applause — Ayekoo!

You are the heartbeat of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

Today, media coverage of the sport has expanded, athletes have gained international recognition and opportunities, and Ghanaian officials and administrators are increasingly represented at international competitions and governance structures.

As Ghana Armwrestling enters its second decade, the Federation remains committed to expanding high-performance infrastructure, broadening international partnerships and empowering the next generation.

Ten years down, the foundation is set, the table is ready, and the world is waiting for the next pull as we continue to make Mother Ghana proud.

By Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder, Ghana Armwrestling Federation

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.