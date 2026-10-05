John Boadu pledges unity, reconciliation as he takes over as NPP National Chairman

Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has pledged to work with all factions within the party to rebuild its structures, promote discipline and restore unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a message of appreciation issued on Monday, October 5, Mr Boadu thanked NPP delegates, supporters and fellow contestants for the confidence reposed in him and the other newly elected national officers.

He described his election as a “profound sense of responsibility” and said he was deeply grateful to the party for entrusting him with the leadership position.

“I am deeply grateful to the rank and file of our Party, especially the delegates, for your trust and support. I am humbled by this mandate and accept it with a profound sense of responsibility,” he said.

Mr Boadu also acknowledged the contribution of volunteers, campaigners and supporters throughout the election, saying their commitment and sacrifice would remain an important part of the party's history.

“To the fellow volunteers, campaigners and supporters, whose commitment and selfless service made this victory possible. Your belief in our shared vision will always be remembered,” he said.

He extended an olive branch to his fellow contestants, stressing that the contest was now over and that the party must move forward as one.

“To my fellow contestants, I extend my hand of friendship and partnership. Your ideas, experience and commitment remain valuable assets to our Party,” Mr Boadu said.

The new NPP chairman said he would work closely with the party's General Secretary, newly elected national officers and other structures to strengthen the organisation.

He specifically mentioned Regional and Constituency executives, the Council of Elders, external branches, patrons, Members of Parliament, TESCON, voluntary groups, communicators and the media as key stakeholders in the rebuilding process.

“I will work closely with the General Secretary and all newly elected national officers, Regional and Constituency executives, the Council of Elders, External Branches, Patrons, Members of Parliament, TESCON, our voluntary groups, communicators and media, and every group that strengthens our Party,” he said.

Mr Boadu said the immediate task was to rebuild the party's structures, promote discipline and ensure that every member feels valued, heard and protected, while safeguarding the integrity of the party's internal elections.

He also called for stronger engagement with the youth and closer cooperation with the party's present and prospective institutions.

“We must also reconnect with our youth and restore the Party's presence in our tertiary institutions, making them centres of constructive political engagement and leadership development,” he said.

Mr Boadu emphasised that unity within the NPP should not be interpreted as the suppression of different opinions.

“Unity does not mean uniformity. Our diverse experiences are a source of strength, and I pledge to lead with an open door: to listen, consult and embrace good ideas, wherever they come from,” he said.

He further stressed that rebuilding the party would require collective leadership, saying the responsibility could not be placed on one individual.

“The future of the NPP will not be built by one Chairman, one General Secretary, one Flagbearer or one group. It will be built by all of us,” he said.

Mr Boadu pledged to serve with humility and to prioritise consultation and reconciliation as the party prepares for the next general election.

“As your National Chairman, I pledge to serve with humility, lead through consultation and promote reconciliation. Together, we will rebuild trust, restore confidence and bring back the winning ways of the NPP in 2028,” he said.

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