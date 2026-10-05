NDC congratulates new NPP executives, urges national interest above party interests

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the successful election of its national executives, expressing hope that the new leadership will help promote cooperation in Ghana’s interest.

In a statement dated Monday, 5th October 2026, and signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC called for both parties to place national priorities above their respective political interests.

“It is the fervent hope of the NDC that under the tenure of this new crop of executives, there will be mutual effort to ensure that the interest of Ghana always surpasses the narrow interest of the two respective parties,” the statement said.

The congratulatory message follows the NPP’s election of new national executives over the weekend.

The NDC reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful political engagement and democratic values, stressing that protecting Ghana’s democratic progress remained a shared responsibility.

“The NDC remains committed to the promotion of peaceful political engagement, democratic values and the collective responsibility of all political actors to protect and deepen Ghana’s democratic gains,” it stated.

The party expressed hope that cooperation under the new NPP leadership would advance the shared goal of making Ghana “great and strong”.

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