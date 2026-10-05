Make loyalty to NPP a permanent culture, not an election-season tactic – Joseph Cudjoe

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Effia MP and former Minister for Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe has urged members and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to turn the unity and loyalty expected during internal elections into a permanent culture within the party.
Mr Cudjoe said the completion of the NPP’s reorganisation and election of new national executives should mark the beginning of a new phase in which members put internal competition behind them and concentrate on strengthening the party.
In a Facebook post on Monday, October 5, he said loyalty to the NPP should not be treated as a temporary strategy adopted only when party members need votes.
“Loyalty, respect, and constructive engagement cannot be seasonal tactics adopted only when votes are needed,” he said.
He challenged members and leaders to regularly examine the impact of their public statements and actions on the party’s cohesion.
“Every day, every leader and member must ask themselves one simple question: ‘Am I strengthening the NPP by what I say and do, or am I weakening it?’” Mr Cudjoe said.
He called for vigorous internal competition but cautioned against allowing disagreements to fracture the party, arguing that members could hold strong opposing views while maintaining mutual respect.
“Let us compete vigorously, but as a family. Let us disagree sharply, but with mutual respect. Let us seek leadership, but first prove our loyalty to the institution we seek to lead,” he said.
Mr Cudjoe said the NPP’s post-election priority should now be to build a stronger and more united organisation following its defeat in the 2024 general election and subsequent reorganisation.
“When the dust of internal elections settles, our goal must always remain the same: an NPP that is stronger, more united, and ready to win,” he said.
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