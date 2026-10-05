Traditional Medicine Practice Council closes three unlicensed spa and massage centres in Ashanti Region

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has closed down three spa and massage centres in the Ashanti Region for operating without valid licenses, as part of a nationwide enforcement drive to sanitize the traditional and alternative medicine industry.

The exercise, carried out in Kumasi, targeted facilities operating illegally without recourse to the Council's mandatory regulatory approval.

The affected facilities, located in prime areas including Ahodwo, Daban and Atiga Junction, were found to be in breach of Section 31 of the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, 2000 (Act 575), which requires all practitioners and facilities to be duly registered and licensed by the Council before commencing operation.

Speaking after the operation, the Ashanti Regional Regulatory Officer of the TMPC, Divine Adzraku, revealed that a significant number of the defaulting operators are foreign nationals, predominantly Chinese, who have set up spa and massage businesses without proper authorization.

"Today's exercise was focused on regulating operators in the massage, spa and its related services space. Most of them were Chinese, more or less foreign nationals operating in that space. They are supposed to acquire our license, that is, the TMPC license, before they can operate. Almost all of them did not have our license," Mr. Adzraku explained.

He said the Council's checks revealed that the facilities had failed to meet the basic requirements for operation despite operating openly and offering services to the public.

As part of the enforcement, the TMPC task force locked up the facilities and posted official disclaimer notices on their premises, warning the public against patronizing them and directing the owners to report to the Council's regional office for regularization.

"The facilities were closed, and disclaimers were issued on their premises so that they can follow up with our office to acquire our license and complete the necessary paperwork for us to reopen the facilities for them to operate," he said.

Mr. Adzraku clarified that the exercise is not intended to stifle business but to ensure professionalism, public safety and adherence to standards.

Outlining the legal process for operating a spa or massage facility in Ghana, he stated that prospective operators must go through a multi-stage process.

"Before you open a spa, first of all, you are supposed to acquire a business operating permit, an association card or proof of proficiency or documentation that indicates that you have experience in that profession, before we can proceed with our part," he noted.

This, he said, includes evidence of formal training or years of proven practice, after which the Council will conduct its own inspection and assessment before issuing a TMPC operating license.

He disclosed that the three facilities closed in the Ashanti Region exercise will remain shut until they satisfy all conditions.

"They will be made to pay a fine. After the fine has been paid and the necessary registration processes have been completed, we will go ahead and reopen the facilities for them. We are not against the practice; we want them to acquire the necessary documentation before they start operating, and that is the reason why the facilities were closed down," he said.

The TMPC has cautioned the general public, especially those seeking spa and massage services, to always look out for the Council's license certificate displayed at such facilities and has assured that the swoop will be extended to other parts of the region in the coming weeks.

The Council has also urged all unlicensed operators to voluntarily visit its offices to begin the regularization process to avoid sanctions, including prosecution.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.