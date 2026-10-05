GPL 2026/27: Amankona, Gyamfi Junior and four others nominated for September Player of the Month award

Six players have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month award for September following outstanding performances for their respective clubs.

The nomination comes following the first four rounds of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

FC AshantiGold 04's David Gyamfi Junior, Meshack Adjetey Sowah of Samartex, Debibi United's Richard Owusu, Stephen Amankona of Aduana FC, Heart of Lions' Abdul Jalilu and Zaidan Mohammed of Karela are the nominated players for the award.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television and a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.

NOMINEES AND STATISTICS

David Gyamfi Junior – FC AshantiGold 04

Position: Winger

Matches: 3

Goals: 3

Assists: 0

Man of the Match Awards: 1

Meshack Adjetey Sowah – FC Samartex

Position: Midfielder

Matches: 4

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

NASCO Man of the Match Awards: 1

Richard Owusu – Debibi United

Position: Midfielder

Matches: 4

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Man of the Match Awards: 1

Stephen Amankona – Aduana FC

Position: Forward

Matches: 4

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Man of the Match Awards: 1

Abdul Jalilu – Heart of Lions

Position: Centre-back

Matches: 4

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Man of the Match Awards: 2

Zaidan Mohammed – Karela United

Position: Midfielder

Matches: 4

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Man of the Match Awards: 1

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.