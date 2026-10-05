GPL 2026/27: Amankona, Gyamfi Junior and four others nominated for September Player of the Month award

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Six players have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month award for September following outstanding performances for their respective clubs.
The nomination comes following the first four rounds of the 2026/27 Premier League season.
FC AshantiGold 04's David Gyamfi Junior, Meshack Adjetey Sowah of Samartex, Debibi United's Richard Owusu, Stephen Amankona of Aduana FC, Heart of Lions' Abdul Jalilu and Zaidan Mohammed of Karela are the nominated players for the award.
The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television and a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.
NOMINEES AND STATISTICS
David Gyamfi Junior – FC AshantiGold 04
- Position: Winger
- Matches: 3
- Goals: 3
- Assists: 0
- Man of the Match Awards: 1
Meshack Adjetey Sowah – FC Samartex
- Position: Midfielder
- Matches: 4
- Goals: 1
- Assists: 2
- NASCO Man of the Match Awards: 1
Richard Owusu – Debibi United
- Position: Midfielder
- Matches: 4
- Goals: 2
- Assists: 2
- Man of the Match Awards: 1
Stephen Amankona – Aduana FC
- Position: Forward
- Matches: 4
- Goals: 2
- Assists: 0
- Man of the Match Awards: 1
Abdul Jalilu – Heart of Lions
- Position: Centre-back
- Matches: 4
- Goals: 0
- Assists: 0
- Man of the Match Awards: 2
Zaidan Mohammed – Karela United
- Position: Midfielder
- Matches: 4
- Goals: 2
- Assists: 0
- Man of the Match Awards: 1
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