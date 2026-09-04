Ghanaian Coaches dominate Ghana Premier League 2026/27 dugouts

Ibrahim Tanko is the head coach of Medeama SC

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season is set to begin with Ghanaian coaches firmly in control of the dugouts, as 13 of the 18 clubs have entrusted their teams to local coaches.

That means nearly three out of every four GPL clubs (72.2%) will be led by a Ghanaian coach, while only five clubs (27.8%) have opted for foreign technical leadership.

Among the Ghanaian coaches are experienced names such as Ibrahim Tanko at Medeama SC, Kobina Amissah at Swedru All Blacks, Kwaku Danso at Berekum Chelsea, Samuel Boadu at Aduana FC and Abdul-Karim Zito at FC Ashantigold 04.

Other Ghanaian coaches taking charge include Abdulai Gazale of Basake Holy Stars, Christopher Annin of Port City, Nana Kwaku Agyemang of FC Samartex, Nurudeen Amadu of Karela United, Mohammed Bashar Ogba of Bechem United, Abdul Henan of Young Apostles, Isaac Nii Armah of Debibi United and Winfred Dormon of Dreams FC.

While local coaches dominate, five clubs have turned to foreign expertise.

Bibiani Gold Stars will be led by Greek coach Petros Koukouras, while South African Eric Tinkler takes charge of Asante Kotoko.

At Hearts of Oak, Bosnian coach Nebojša Kapor will occupy the technical area. Vision FC have placed their trust in Montenegrin Predrag Jeredić, while Turkish coach Kasım Gökyıldız leads Heart of Lions.

With 13 Ghanaian coaches against five foreigners, the figures represent a strong vote of confidence in Ghana's homegrown coaching talent.

The 2026/27 GPL will therefore provide another opportunity for local coaches to demonstrate their tactical ability, player-development skills and capacity to compete at the highest level of domestic football.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.