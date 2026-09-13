GPL 2026/27: Kotoko beat Heart of Lions to end decade-long winless run

Asante Kotoko secured their first win of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The result also ended Kotoko’s run of more than 10 years without a victory over the Kpando-based side.

The Porcupine Warriors, who opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Debibi United, dominated large spells of the second matchday encounter and deservedly took the lead before the break.

Emmanuel Mamah put Kotoko ahead in the 27th minute when he directed Asiedu’s powerful low cross into the back of the net.

Heart of Lions struggled to create clear opportunities in the opening half, although Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was called into action in the 15th minute, making a good save to deny the visitors.

Kotoko continued to control proceedings after the restart and doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang finished from close range after a cut-back from Mamah, calmly tapping the ball home to give Kotoko a two-goal cushion.

Heart of Lions, however, refused to go down without a fight and were handed a late opportunity to reduce the deficit after being awarded a penalty.

Francis Odoom stepped up in the second minute of added time and converted from the spot to give the visitors hope of salvaging a point.

Kotoko held on during the closing stages, however, to claim all three points.

The victory moves the Porcupine Warriors to fourth place with four points from their opening two matches.

Heart of Lions, who also drew 0-0 in their opening fixture, remain on one point and sit 12th on the league table.

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