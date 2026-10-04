Young woman found dead at Kasoa Peace Town

Audio By Carbonatix
A woman believed to be in her twenties was found dead at Akweley Peace Town in Kasoa of the Central Region on Sunday morning, October 4, 2026.
According to residents, they discovered her body suspended from a tree.
Police have since taken the body to a mortuary, with investigations expected to establish the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Some residents said they heard screams around midnight but did not investigate the sounds at the time.
They suggested that the woman might have travelled to the community with people attending a one-week funeral observance. This account has not been confirmed.
Residents also raised concerns about a possible sexual assault and alleged that the scene might have been staged to suggest suicide. These claims remain unverified, and the cause of death has yet to be established.
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