Amb. Edward Boateng congratulates Boadu, Kodua on election wins

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has congratulated John Boadu and Justin Frimpong Kodua on their election and re-election, respectively, as National Chairman and General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Boateng said the results of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference come with a significant responsibility for both leaders to rebuild the party, strengthen its structures and unite its members ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Congratulating Mr Boadu, he said his extensive experience within the NPP places him in a position to lead efforts to reorganise the party from the grassroots to the national level.

“Chairman John Boadu’s remarkable journey—from the polling station and constituency levels through National Youth Organiser, National Organiser, Acting General Secretary and General Secretary to National Chairman—is a testament to his dedication, sacrifice and commitment to our Party,” he said.

Mr Boateng had, prior to the October 3 election, publicly endorsed Mr Boadu’s candidacy, saying he had worked with all the candidates and had carefully considered their respective experience and leadership qualities.

He said Mr Boadu’s experience, institutional knowledge, temperament and willingness to listen made him the candidate he believed was suited to lead the party at the time.

Mr Boateng also highlighted Mr Boadu’s previous service as National Organiser and Acting General Secretary between 2014 and 2016, saying he helped rebuild the NPP’s organisational machinery and contributed to the party’s 2016 electoral victory.

He has now urged the new National Chairman to use his mandate to promote reconciliation within the party and bring together members who supported different candidates during the internal elections.

“Every tradition and tendency within the NPP must find a place in the rebuilding effort,” he said.

Turning to Mr Kodua, Mr Boateng congratulated him on retaining the General Secretary position, describing his victory as an expression of the confidence delegates have placed in him.

He also noted that Mr Kodua had entered the history of the NPP by becoming the first person since Dan Botwe to win election as General Secretary for a second consecutive term.

Mr Boateng said Mr Kodua must now work closely with Chairman Boadu to reorganise and strengthen the party’s structures and ensure they function effectively from the polling station to the national level.

“With such an emphatic mandate comes an equally significant responsibility,” he said.

He urged the General Secretary to lead with competence, fairness and humility, while strengthening discipline and accountability and remaining accessible to the grassroots.

Mr Boateng further called on Mr Kodua to reach out to members who supported other candidates and help heal divisions that may have emerged during the internal elections.

He said the Chairman and General Secretary must work with the entire national leadership to build a strong and united political organisation capable of supporting the NPP’s Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The NPP’s National Delegates Conference was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

Mr Boadu was elected National Chairman with 2,888 votes, defeating Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, who polled 2,408 votes. Former National Chairman Paul Afoko received 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe obtained 41 votes.

Mr Kodua retained the General Secretary position with 4,486 votes.

Mr Boateng said the new leadership must use the mandate given to them to rebuild a disciplined, united and formidable NPP capable of restoring public confidence in the party.

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