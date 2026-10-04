Praye Tiatia steals the show at Adom FM Y2K Jam [Watch]

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian music group Praye took patrons on a nostalgic journey at the Adom FM Y2K Jam held at the La Palm Dome in Accra.
The event, which celebrated the music and culture of the 2000s, attracted music lovers who gathered to relive some of the memorable sounds and moments of the era.
Among the artistes who thrilled patrons was Praye Tiatia, whose performance became one of the highlights of the night.
Taking the audience through some of Praye’s popular songs, he delivered a spirited performance that immediately got patrons singing and dancing along.
The crowd responded enthusiastically as Praye Tiatia performed the group’s hit song “Angelina,” with many patrons singing along to almost every line.
His appearance brought back memories of the period when Praye dominated the Ghanaian music scene with a string of popular songs that became favourites among music lovers.
Other artistes, including Antwi ne Antwi performed his hit song Sakina at the event, adding to the evening’s entertainment and nostalgic atmosphere.
From the opening performances, the La Palm Dome remained lively as patrons danced, sang and reminisced about the music that defined the early 2000s.
For many patrons, the Y2K Jam offered more than an evening of entertainment, providing an opportunity to reconnect with memories associated with a significant period in Ghana’s music history.
The event brought together music lovers of different ages, with the artistes and DJs taking them through a catalogue of songs that once dominated the airwaves.
With energetic performances, familiar tunes and enthusiastic participation from patrons, the Adom FM Y2K Jam provided a memorable celebration of the music and culture of the Y2K era.
Watch the video below:
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