Antwi HiMight thrills fans with Antwi ne Antwi hits at Adom FM’s Y2K Jam [Video]

Antwi HiMight of the Antwi ne Antwi duo took patrons down memory lane when he made a surprise appearance on stage at Adom FM’s Y2K Jam, performing some of the pair’s biggest songs.

The event celebrated the sounds that defined the turn of the millennium, and his set was among the highlights of the night. Fans sang along word for word as the hits came one after the other.

Sekina and Odo Nkomo Ma Mani Gye got some of the loudest responses. The crowd, many of whom grew up on the duo’s music, sang the choruses back to them.

Praye Tiatia of Praye fame also made a surprise appearance on stage, performing some of the group’s greatest hits.

DJs from the Multimedia Group, led by Andy Dosty, manned the turntables with an extensive catalogue of 90s and early-2000s classics, while Mercury Quaye served as hypeman, keeping the energy high until 4:00 AM.

For many in the audience, the night was a reminder of a period when these songs were a fixture on the radio and at parties across the country.

The Y2K Jam, which took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday, October 2, is part of Adom FM’s effort to bring music lovers together around the songs that shaped a generation.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.