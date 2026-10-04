HP News 9 | National

Prof. Mike Oquaye recounts how he blocked Special Prosecutor’s attempt to arrest Bawku Central MP

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  4 October 2026 1:06pm
Hon Mahama Ayariga
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has revealed how he intervened to stop the then Special Prosecutor from pursuing the arrest of Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, during his tenure as Speaker.

Prof. Oquaye said his intervention was not politically motivated but was aimed at protecting Mr Ayariga’s constitutional rights and upholding parliamentary privilege.

“Honourable Ayariga was wanted by the previous Special Prosecutor during my tenure. I was very, very, very active in stopping the attempts because, you see, it is not a matter of NPP or NDC.

"I was very much insistent on protecting his rights. So much so that I invited the Special Prosecutor for an open meeting, so that we all follow the tenets of the Constitution,” he explained.

He said he further documented his position in a letter to ensure that the matter was formally placed on record.

“I supported it with a letter for the records. It’s there. And Ayariga would not be abused. His rights would not be abused,” Prof. Oquaye stated.

Prof. Oquaye said his position was rooted in the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the protection of Parliament from undue interference by the Executive.

“If you read my ruling... I traced the history of parliamentary privilege, including the infractions that took place even in England, and how it came to be strengthened, and the purpose behind it,” he said.

Prof. Oquaye maintained that parliamentary privilege must be respected if the constitutional separation of powers is to be meaningful. “You cannot have separation of powers in the Constitution if the Executive takes steps to shut up the opposition, and that harassment is not good,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group