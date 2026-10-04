Prof. Mike Oquaye recounts how he blocked Special Prosecutor’s attempt to arrest Bawku Central MP

Hon Mahama Ayariga

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has revealed how he intervened to stop the then Special Prosecutor from pursuing the arrest of Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, during his tenure as Speaker.

Prof. Oquaye said his intervention was not politically motivated but was aimed at protecting Mr Ayariga’s constitutional rights and upholding parliamentary privilege.

“Honourable Ayariga was wanted by the previous Special Prosecutor during my tenure. I was very, very, very active in stopping the attempts because, you see, it is not a matter of NPP or NDC.

"I was very much insistent on protecting his rights. So much so that I invited the Special Prosecutor for an open meeting, so that we all follow the tenets of the Constitution,” he explained.

He said he further documented his position in a letter to ensure that the matter was formally placed on record.

“I supported it with a letter for the records. It’s there. And Ayariga would not be abused. His rights would not be abused,” Prof. Oquaye stated.

Prof. Oquaye said his position was rooted in the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the protection of Parliament from undue interference by the Executive.

“If you read my ruling... I traced the history of parliamentary privilege, including the infractions that took place even in England, and how it came to be strengthened, and the purpose behind it,” he said.

Prof. Oquaye maintained that parliamentary privilege must be respected if the constitutional separation of powers is to be meaningful. “You cannot have separation of powers in the Constitution if the Executive takes steps to shut up the opposition, and that harassment is not good,” he added.

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