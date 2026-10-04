‘No talent should be left out’ – Bawumia pledges inclusive NPP campaign for 2028

The Leader and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to ensure that no talent within the party is left out of its campaign ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He said the newly elected national executives must build an inclusive system that harnesses the talents and experience of members across the party.

“In victory or in defeat, no talent should be left out in the 2028 campaign,” Dr Bawumia said.

He made the commitment in a congratulatory message to the newly elected National Executives following the party’s national elections held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 4, and signed by the Communications Directorate of his office, Dr Bawumia said the election marked the completion of the NPP’s reorganisation ahead of the 2028 Presidential Election.

He described the election as peaceful and transparent, saying the outcome reflected the wishes of the party’s delegates.

“The outcome, therefore, reflects the wishes of the delegates of the New Patriotic Party,” the statement said.

Dr Bawumia said the expectation of the party’s rank and file was for the John Boadu-led National Executive to immediately begin preparations towards the 2028 elections.

He pledged to provide the necessary support to the new leadership to run an inclusive system capable of bringing together the party’s various talents.

The NPP elected John Boadu as National Chairman after he secured 2,888 votes, while Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko polled 2,408 votes.

Justin Frimpong Kodua retained the position of General Secretary.

Other elected executives include Kojo Fosu Boadu as First Vice Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye as Second Vice Chairman, Nana Akomea as Third Vice Chairman, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as National Organiser and Alfred Kwadwo Thompson as National Treasurer.

Dr Bawumia’s pledge comes as the new executive team assumes responsibility for leading the party’s organisation and preparations towards the 2028 elections.

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