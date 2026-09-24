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Photos: Mahama Ayariga inspects waste evacuation exercise at Agbogbloshie

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  24 September 2026 12:34pm
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The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has visited Agbogbloshie to assess progress on the National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise, as the operation enters its fifth day.

The exercise covers Agbogbloshie, Old Fadama, Abbosey Okai and Jamestown, with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Zoomlion, DRIP teams and the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces involved in the operation.

During the visit, Mr Ayariga received updates from the Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Zoomlion officials, DRIP coordinators, machine operators and personnel from the 48 Engineers Regiment.

The Minister was briefed on operational challenges, including the large volume of waste at the transfer station and traffic congestion, which is affecting the movement and operation of heavy-duty equipment.

Mr Ayariga said he would engage the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) on measures to improve traffic management and allow the teams to maximise working hours.

He commended personnel involved in the exercise and called for continued collaboration to complete the evacuation and improve sanitation in Agbogbloshie and surrounding communities.

Photos capture the Minister during his working visit to Agbogbloshie to assess the progress of the ongoing National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise.

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