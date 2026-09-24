Mahama Ayariga reviews Agbogbloshie waste evacuation, calls for measures to ease traffic delays

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has inspected ongoing work under the National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise at Agbogbloshie, as the operation enters its fifth day.

The exercise, being undertaken across Agbogbloshie, Old Fadama, Abbosey Okai and Jamestown, involves the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Zoomlion, teams under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) and the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces.

During the working visit, Mr Ayariga engaged the Accra Metropolitan Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, officials of Zoomlion, DRIP coordinators and machine operators, as well as representatives of the 48 Engineers Regiment.

The engagements focused on the progress of the evacuation and operational difficulties confronting the teams.

The Minister was briefed on the large volume of waste at the transfer station and traffic congestion, which has been affecting the movement and operation of heavy-duty equipment. He stressed the need to make maximum use of the available working hours to accelerate the evacuation exercise.

Mr Ayariga said he would engage the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to explore practical traffic management measures that could reduce delays and allow equipment operators to work for longer periods.

He commended the various teams for their efforts and expressed optimism that the coordinated operation would lead to the removal of the accumulated waste and improve sanitation conditions in Agbogbloshie and surrounding communities.

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