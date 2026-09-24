Ghanaians abroad stages UN protest, demand accountability from Mahama government

A group calling itself “Ghanaians Abroad” has staged a demonstration outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York, demanding greater accountability from the Ghanaian government over campaign promises, governance, employment, illegal mining and the protection of citizens’ rights.

The demonstration, held on Wednesday, September 23, under the theme “GHANA AYƐ MMƆBƆ”, brought together Ghanaians living in the United States and other countries, including individuals affiliated with different political parties, movements and associations.

The organisers said the protest was intended to draw international attention to issues they believe require urgent action and to demand measurable progress on commitments made during the 2024 election campaign.

Ahead of the demonstration, organiser Kwasi Obeng-Fosu told Asaase Radio that the group would focus on issues including freedom of speech, illegal mining, job creation, education, the 24-hour economy, support for women-owned businesses and the automatic posting of newly qualified teachers and nurses.

Illegal mining featured prominently during the demonstration, with protesters calling for stronger action to halt the destruction of forests and water bodies.

They questioned why President John Dramani Mahama had not declared a state of emergency over galamsey, recalling his previous calls for such a measure while in opposition.

The demonstrators also placed several campaign commitments under scrutiny, particularly the 24-hour economy, which they said had raised significant expectations among young people seeking employment.

They questioned what they described as the slow pace of implementation and called for clear timelines, targets and measurable outcomes.

Other commitments highlighted included the proposed Women’s Development Bank, the Adwumawura programme, which the organisers said was expected to support 10,000 businesses, and the government’s pledge to abolish the double-track system in senior high schools.

They also raised concerns about jobs created under the previous administration that they alleged were terminated after the change of government.

On freedom of expression, the protesters expressed concern over the arrest and prosecution of social media commentators and other citizens over alleged offensive or threatening statements.

They cited recent cases involving women arrested in different parts of the country and questioned the circumstances surrounding the transportation of some suspects to the Adenta Circuit Court.

The organisers argued that the enforcement of the law must be consistent and non-partisan, insisting that citizens should not feel intimidated from expressing views critical of the government.

They called for equal application of the law and urged authorities to ensure that members and supporters of the governing party who commit similar offences are treated in the same manner.

The demonstration also touched on recent reports of large quantities of suspected cocaine being trafficked from Ghana to other countries.

The protesters said the reports raised questions about Ghana’s international reputation and called on the government to take decisive measures against drug trafficking and protect the country’s standing within the international community.

The organisers stressed that their objective was not simply to criticise the government but to demand evidence of implementation, timelines for outstanding promises and measurable results.

They said the demonstration marked the beginning of a broader diaspora-led accountability campaign.

They further indicated that a petition would be presented to Ghanaian representatives in the United States and that the group would continue monitoring the government’s response to the issues raised.

According to the organisers, subsequent activities will focus on documenting progress on campaign commitments and keeping the concerns of Ghanaians abroad on the national and international agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.