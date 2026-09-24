Lordina Mahama calls for stronger investment in women’s health, education and economic empowerment

Audio By Carbonatix
First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has called for increased investment in healthcare, education and women’s economic empowerment to improve the well-being of women and children and advance Africa’s development.
She said African countries must build resilient health systems capable of providing comprehensive care to mothers and children, while also addressing the social and economic conditions that influence their wellbeing.
Mrs Mahama noted that maternal healthcare should be linked to HIV prevention, early screening, nutrition and other essential services.
Speaking at a high-level Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) side event in New York, she stressed that healthcare interventions alone could not address the challenges facing women and girls.
She said education, gender equality and opportunities for women to establish sustainable livelihoods were equally important to building stronger families and communities.
“When a mother is healthy, when a young girl is shielded from harm and kept in school, and when a woman is empowered to build her own livelihood, the transformative ripple effects lift entire communities and drive national prosperity,” she said.
Mrs Mahama made the remarks during the “Passing the Baton” session of the event, held at the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice under the theme, “A Legacy of Leadership: Delivering for Women and Girls.”
She reflected on OAFLAD’s nearly 25-year history, noting that the organisation was established at a time when the HIV and AIDS pandemic required coordinated and decisive leadership from African First Ladies.
She called on African leaders and development partners to use the organisation’s collective influence to strengthen global partnerships and ensure that quality healthcare, dignity and economic opportunities become accessible to women and children across the continent.
She also reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to integrating maternal healthcare, youth empowerment and gender equity into its national development agenda.
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