Man arraigned before court for allegedly posing as soldier, stealing

The Tema Regional Police Command has arraigned a 32-year-old man, Atsu Kudiabor Issaka, before the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly falsely pretending to be a public officer and stealing and possessing a military camouflage uniform.

The accused was formally charged on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and appeared before the court presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun.

Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, the Prosecutor, read the charges and accompanying facts to the accused, whose plea was not taken.

The court subsequently remanded him into police custody to reappear on September 29, 2026, when his plea was expected to be taken.

The police said the accused, who is an ex-convict, was arrested by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, with assistance from other persons, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at about 07:00 hours in an area known as “I Shall Return” in Ashaiman.

The police said he was allegedly parading himself as a soldier and extorting money from unsuspecting persons.

A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a set of military camouflage uniforms, the police said.

The Tema Regional Police Command has cautioned the public to remain vigilant and report persons who falsely present themselves as soldiers or members of other security agencies to deceive or extort money from the public.

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