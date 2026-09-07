Man found dead in open drain at Wa SSNIT Residence

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has retrieved the lifeless body of a man from a water-filled open drainage system at SSNIT Residence in Wa, Upper West Region.

The deceased, identified as Eric Adams, believed to be in his late 30s, was found floating in the drainage system on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The incident occurred opposite Frimps Oil Filling Station after the Wa Municipal Fire Station received a distress call from D/PW/C Inspector Diana Anaaba.

A seven-member GNFS rescue team was dispatched to the scene and retrieved the body from the drain.

Family members from Woggu later identified the deceased.

Firefighters retrieved the body from the drainage system and handed it over to the Police for further investigation.

The circumstances leading to Mr Adams’ death have not yet been established, as Police investigations continue.

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