Carlos Queiroz not the sort of coach Black Stars need – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has revealed he raised questions about Carlos Queiroz's appointment as Black Stars head coach even before his confirmation.

According to him, he felt the Portuguese trainer was not the cut out for the job, considering the players available in the setup following the dismissal of Otto Addo.

Queiroz was eventually given the job and has only managed one win out of seven games across all competitions, losing the first two games of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouake and against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"I don't trust the procedures, the process by which this coach, (Carlos Quieroz), was appointed. When did the Black Stars inform you and me that they were going to look for a coach? They told us they had over 99 applications; all of a sudden, a coach was appointed," he said on Joy FM.

"I said this that, the sort of Black Stars we are looking at, the age of this coach (Carlos Queiroz), I have studied his profile; he is not the sort of coach (Black Stars needed) unless those who sat in the meeting to consider that application did not know the kind of Black Stars they are looking for."

Defeat to Gambia means the Black Stars have no points from their opening two games of the qualifiers, having also lost to Cote d'Ivoire in Bouake, and sit at the bottom of the group ahead of the next round of fixtures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.