Prof. Prempeh calls for public review of draft constitutional reform bills

Prof Kwasi Prempeh

The Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, has urged the government to publish draft bills on proposed constitutional reforms for public review before they are finalised.

He said the implementation process should allow for further input from political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to build broad consensus around the reforms.

Speaking at a stakeholder dialogue on the Constitutional Reform Implementation Process, organised by the Citizens’ Platform on Constitutional Reform with support from the British High Commission, Prof. Prempeh cautioned against rushing the process without securing wider agreement.

“Even a proposal that many might consider worthwhile will fail to reach the finish line. A reform that collapses after so much public expenditure, time and effort is not a saving of time.

“Consensus built early is far cheaper than consensus that feels late,” he warned.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.